Woman raises over $100K for elderly DoorDash driver working two jobs to ‘make ends meet’

Last week, Anabelle Grace Stephens ordered food through DoorDash drive deliveries and was surprised to see an elderly gentleman carefully delivering her food.

Her doorbell camera captured Kerry Judd, 71, wearing a button-down shirt, slacks, and a red cap struggling to walk up the front steps as he holds a paper bag and drink in hand.

He sets the items down and descends the stairs carefully before standing in front of the home and taking a photo of the delivery as proof.

When Anabelle saw the footage, she posted it on TikTok, writing: “Tell me I didn’t just get the cutest door dasher,” with a pair of crying emojis.

But as pleased as she was with the service, the 21-year-old from Idaho was struck that a man his age is still working to support himself.

In an interview with Inside Edition, Anabelle said: “Honestly, it made me super sad. I knew if that were my grandpa, I wouldn’t want to see him working.”

Within days of posting, the video garnered over 10 million views and thousands of comments on TikTok. Like Anabelle, many were concerned that Kerry was still working instead of enjoying retirement.

“I hope this old man is just working because he wants to stay active and have something to do. Old people shouldn’t have to work,” one comment on the video read.

Unfortunately, Anabelle would soon find out that wasn’t the case.

After tipping Kerry a generous $30 for a $21 delivery, Anabelle wanted to do more to help him. So, she reached out to DoorDash in hopes of tracking the delivery driver down, and she was eventually contacted by his son.

“I’m working on setting up a meeting with Kerry! His son reached out and said he’s a very private man. He’s been working basically his entire life and gone through a lot of hardships,” Anabelle wrote in a follow-up video.

She then launched a GoFundMe for Kerry, hoping to help him finally retire and hopefully stop doing doordash drive deliveries. Anabelle set the target donation figure to $100,000. The contributions soon started pouring in.

She shared excerpts from her phone conversation with Kerry on the fundraiser page.

Anabelle learned that Kerry works two jobs as a security guard and DoorDash delivery driver to “make ends meet.” His wife died in 2011, and he takes care of his two sons.

“I have been dealing with some health issues that have affected my Dashing abilities at times. I love sharing my DoorDash experience with others so they can earn income and be successful in their dashing experience,” Kerry told Anabelle.

“It isn’t easy with DoorDash basic pay of $2.50 per delivery,” he added. “DoorDash fees are expensive so people don’t always tip because times are tough and there are times they are not able to go out so they order DoorDash.”

Anabelle described Kerry as “funny and sweet.” In her own message on the fundraiser, she pleaded with people to give what they could.

“Lets help this man quit at least one of his jobs!!!!” she wrote.

Anabelle and Kerry recently met for dinner, and the former said it was “such a fun time.” Kerry even made her night by giving her gifts.

To date, the fundraiser has collected $103,576, which hopefully would be enough for Kerry to finally retire and enjoy life with his loved ones instead of working two jobs.

“This is beyond words and beyond what I could ever imagine! This is life changing for Kerry and that is ALL from you guys!!!” Anabelle said on TikTok.

If you would like to help Kerry Judd enjoy his retirement years, you can do so via GoFundMe.

