Woman’s thoughtful and humor-filled obituary for ‘dead sexy’ husband goes viral

When Crystal Sauser’s husband of 13 years, Eric, died of leukemia at 43, one of the things she had to figure out was how to write his obituary.

Hoping to find some answers, Crystal, 39, drove to Roeder Mortuary funeral home to ask for a template or outline she could use as a guide, but they had nothing to show her.

Crystal went home disappointed—and a bit mad—partly because she was used to her late husband handling things for her. But now, she has to do all of this on her own.

Knowing that Eric deserved only the best, Crystal promised to write him an “obituary of a lifetime.”

And she delivered.

Her tribute to Eric was featured in several news outlets and made rounds on social media for its illuminating humor.

“Eric A. Sauser, AKA Super Dad, AKA Easy, just a rockin’ dude from Omaha, NE passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, February 26, 2021, at the age of 43 with his wife by his side. His departure was just in time for him to make his spiritual appearance at every Red Sox spring game,” Crystal began.

“If you knew Eric, you knew you were loved, and there is a good chance he told you that — probably sober, but maybe not,” she continued.

“We are not positive, but we think the cause of death was either leukemia or more likely being ‘dead sexy.’”

Crystal’s words resonated with many people—even to those who didn’t know Eric personally. Many wished that they’d have know him. Others said they would have liked to have a beer with him.

Crystal can only imagine Eric’s reaction with the obit’s virality. She thinks her late husband is now smiling “from to ear-to-ear,’“ although he’s also probably “red in the face” because of all the attention he is getting.

Born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, Eric worked as a dental technician for over 20 years.

He was diagnosed with leukemia in April 2019—something that came as a shock to the family, because Eric never got sick. But in spring 2019, Eric said he became winded after carrying their then 9-year-old daughter Amelia to bed. He also began experiencing night sweats.

After his diagnosis, Eric underwent a series of treatments, including an unsuccessful stem cell transplant, transfusions, and experimental therapy in California.

Even when he got sick, Eric maintained a positive attitude. He never complained about it and just went through life as if everything was normal.

In the obituary, Crystal also shared a few things that Eric hated: “sad stories, beets, romantic comedies, a snow packed driveway and turning off the garage light.”

“That’s it. Eric was content with most everything else.”

Crystal described Eric as a devoted father and husband who loved her the best way he could and treated her like a queen.

The couple made a phenomenal team. Eric was the one who built the structure, while Crystal was the one who doled out the love. When her career began to take off, Eric took on the role of “Super Dad” and took care of the kids and things around the house.

Eric was loved by many friends and family because of his selflessness and servant attitude. Crystal took the obit as an opportunity to show everyone what a wonderful person he was.

And writing it came to her naturally.

“It’s so easy to write something like this when you love them so much,” she told CNN. “Him and I were partners. We were magical.”

Crystal needed no funeral home template to write an obituary fitting for her amazing husband. That’s because she only needed to write from the heart—as Eric would have wanted.

You can read Eric A. Sauser’s full obituary here.