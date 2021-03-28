Woman builds $1,180 tiny earthen home in the woods to live close to nature

Most people would describe their ideal home as something equipped with all the amenities that modern life has to offer. But for this woman living in the wild woods of Wales, her reality is modernization’s entire opposite.

That’s because she lives in an earthen home with no running water, electricity, the internet, or even a telephone. Emma has been living in this unique tiny house for two decades, which she built only for £1000 ($1,300).

And this is not because she can’t afford to live in a “regular” home. Emma chose this lifestyle and created her own parallel reality because she has no interest in participating in what most of us refer to as “modern” living.

Emma didn’t want to be a wage slave and work endlessly just to make ends meet. She believes that the Earth wants humans to be happy, and she found that living in isolation—in a home built from all-natural materials—is what satisfies her the most.

This remarkable woman is as free as free can be. She doesn’t have to worry about the pressures of daily living. She has no debt, no rent, and no credit cards to stress about.

Emma owns the land where the house is built, so her earthen home is completely legal. As for food, she’s got chickens and goats that provide eggs and milk for her.

She uses an open fire to cook her meals and gets water from the stream outside her home, which is potable and clean.

It’s lovely there during the summer, but she admits that winters are quite a struggle. Emma has to chop wood, carry water, and do everything else to survive during the colder months.

She says her house is a result of trial and error. Her roof—which is covered with greenery—sits on the walls that are made from straw bales.

Emma made the plaster herself using horse manure and clay. The hut is 4 meters wide and makes for a cozy dwelling during the winter.

Since her roof is “alive” and filled with plants, a person standing from afar wouldn’t notice that there was a tiny home in there.

It just blended wonderfully with its surroundings, which is perfect for someone who believes that living within nature is the real way to live.

The home has massive windows with no curtains because Emma likes getting natural lighting both from the sun and the moon.

The structure of her ceiling is a work of art, with each rafter sitting on top of another. Emma says this is a metaphor for equality because each piece of wood helps carry the load.

Emma has also built a fireplace inside her home where she heats water for her tea and cooks when she can’t have it done outside.

And while most people prepare their meals standing up, Emma can’t do so as she doesn’t have any tables or counters.

She actually has no furniture—not even cabinets or cupboards—so she does everything sitting or squatting on the floor, which she says is the way she likes it.

For her hygienic needs, there’s a stream where Emma collects her water from. She has a sauna, a bath that can be heated with fire, and a composting toilet. There’s also a river nearby where she can swim whenever she pleases.

Understandably, this kind of lifestyle may seem extreme for many. But seeing how happy and content Emma is, we’re pretty convinced that she has figured out what it means to truly live.

Take a virtual tour inside Emma’s wonderful home in the video below.

This woman’s story is a beautiful reminder of how little we really need to live and survive. Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments below!

If you love tiny homes, be sure to visit Living Big in a Tiny Home YouTube channel.