This incredible tiny house has a built-in sauna, take a sneak peek

Living in a tiny home has a lot of perks – you get to live a simpler—or what some might say—a more authentic life, you save money, and you’re able to pare your belongings down to the real essentials. Despite these advantages, deciding on a tiny house interior design isn’t always easy. You only have a small space to work with, and that definitely adds to the challenge. But this did not deter this young couple from taking a house loan so they can downsize and build their dream home.

Molly and Ken’s abode is a tiny house on wheels stationed in an R.V. park in Austin, Texas. This location was a big draw for the couple, since they get to live within a community of like-minded people. Intending to save money and travel the world as much as they can, the couple decided to move into a tiny house.

Before adopting this lifestyle, they lived in an 800 square foot apartment for a few years. Then, they moved into a 13,000 square foot house and found themselves buying many pieces of furniture to fill up the space. Because of how big it is, there was one room that they never walked in. That’s when the idea of downsizing came to them.

The duo had to take out a tiny house loan to complete the home, which they were able to do with a budget of just below $80,000. Now, their only real housing expense is the minimal rent at the R.V. park.

Their home measures 267 square feet with an expansive 11 and a half feet high ceiling. The house has a refreshing and airy design, and its interior is filled with plants. Molly and Ken wanted to allow as much natural light to come in as possible, so they installed three large skylights and windows on every side of the house.

The living area has a huge couch and two ottomans which are all equipped with storage space under each cushion. They have a pull-out projector screen which they use for game nights and a separate loft for extra storage.

With the help of the house loan, they were able to have a home with a kitchen equipped with full-sized appliances such as an oven, a three burner cook-top, a farmhouse sink, and a refrigerator. They have a washer and dryer in there as well.

They have a whole staircase leading up to their bedroom loft. Its first three steps open up into additional compartments, while the cupboard underneath the last five steps serves as their closet.

The walls in their sleeping area have climbing plants on them which adds a nice touch to the bedroom. They also have a television up there which they use for watching their favorite shows and playing old school Mario video games.

Their bathroom is unlike any other tiny house bathroom. Aside from having a fully functional seat and non-compost toilet and a rainfall shower, they were able to fit a sauna inside! Though it’s centimetres away from the shower, the couple claims it’s totally worth it. Plus, it helps keep them warm during the colder months.

Their decision to get a house loan to build their new home proved to be worth it! Molly and Ken may have moved into a tiny home on wheels, but giving up their comforts and luxuries wasn’t an option. They understood that by opting to downsize, they’re also choosing to create a life on their own terms – one that would allow them to live it to the fullest!

Take a tour inside Molly and Ken’s incredible home in the video below.

