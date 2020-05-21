Sia reveals she adopted two teenage boys who were aging out of foster care system

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

In a rare moment, the notoriously private Sia opened up about her life as a mother of two. The singer revealed the happy news in an interview with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up. Sia announced that she welcomed two sons into her family last year. She said she adopted the teens when they were aging out of foster care system.

“I actually adopted two sons last year. They were both 18 — they’re both 19 years old now,” she said. “They were aging out of the foster care system. Yeah, and I love them.”

Aging out of foster care system is one of the toughest problems experienced by foster youth today. People between the ages of 18 and 21 emancipate out of the system, usually without a family and skills to make it on their own. Because of this, many of them end up homeless within the first year of independence.

Sia Furler is the Australian singer and songwriter behind the smash hits “Chandelier” and “Elastic Heart.” She’s known for her aversion to fame, always wearing a white wig that completely covered her face in live appearances and TV performances. With her powerful voice, she only became more famous as her songs consistently made waves in the pop charts.

Her 2014 album “1000 Forms of Fear” made it to top 1 in the U.S. charts, the first album of hers to achieve it. She went on to receive four Grammy nominations for the song “Chandelier.”

During the virtual interview, the 44-year-old performer also shared how they’ve been coping amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sia explained that one of her sons is experiencing difficulty adjusting to life at home since most establishments are closed due to the health crisis.

“They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other. But they’re both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them,” the proud mom said.

While this news may come as a shock to some, it’s apparent that Sia had been wanting to grow her family since last year. In May 2019, the “Together” singer hinted about wanting to become a parent when she offered to take in 16-year-old Dasani, a teenage boy featured in the HBO documentary Foster.

She took to Twitter to express her intentions of adopting him.

“Hey Dasani from ‘FOSTER’ on HBO! I’d like to adopt you,” Sia said in a since-deleted tweet. “We’re just trying to find you and get my house check done etc. But I want you to know you will have a home with me.”

As of now, it’s unclear whether he is one of the two foster youth that Sia welcomed into her home.

The singer wed filmmaker Erik Landers in 2014. However, she announced their separation two years after.

“After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We are, however, dedicated to remaining friends. There will be no further comment.”

Check out the video below hear it announcement from the singer herself.

It seems like the singer will be raising her children on her own as she’s decided to remain single for the rest of her life, according to a statement she made to GQ. Nevertheless, it looks like a happy family is certainly in order. Congratulations, Sia!