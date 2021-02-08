T-Mobile pokes fun at how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got together in hilarious Super Bowl ad

If you’ve ever wondered how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got together, maybe this new T-Mobile ad can tell you.

The couple recently teamed up with their “The Voice” co-star Adam Levine, 41, for a Super Bowl LV commercial for the wireless network operator. In it, T-Mobile had some fun imagining just how the two singers’ first date looked like.

The hilarious commercial—which takes place “a few years ago”—shows Stefani, 51, FaceTiming with Levine, telling him that she’s ready to start dating.

“What are you looking for?” the “Maroon 5” frontman asks her.

“I’m sick of L.A. guys,” Stefani replies. “I want someone completely different, maybe from another country. And someone cultured and sensitive and who’s not threatened by a strong, confident woman.”

However, Levine was apparently using a spotty cellular network during their conversation, so Stefani’s description of an ideal partner got mixed up.

Levine heard something entirely different on his end: “I’m sick of L.A. guys. I want someone completely country, uncultured and threatened by a strong, confident woman.”

Shelton, 44, then walks by excitedly while singing about his love for wings and nachos.

“I have your guy,” Levine says to Stefani after seeing Shelton.

The commercial then fasts forward to the “No Doubt” lead vocalist in a restaurant, waiting for her date to arrive.

Stefani couldn’t believe it when she sees Shelton walking toward her.

“Oh my god. Hilarious, right?” she tells him. “I mean, no.”

“What do you mean?” Shelton asks her, to which Stefani replied, “Are you wearing spurs? Did you ride a horse here?”

“Yeah,” Shelton replies, as if it was the only sensible mode of transportation there is.

T-Mobile then gets to the moral of the funny ad: “Don’t trust your love life to just any network.”

Toward the commercial’s end, Shelton asks Stefani if she needs a ride home.

The advert proved to be a hit with viewers, who shared their thoughts about the ad on Twitter. Here are some of their reactions.

“Ok that T-Mobile commercial with Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton is honestly one of the funniest things I have ever witnessed”

“Yup that Gwen Stefani/Blake Shelton @tmobile commercial is winning the night so far.”

“We need a sequel for this commercial @gwenstefani @blakeshelton @TMobile!”

The commercial was so good that one fan wanted to believe that it was really how the pair’s romance blossomed.

“As far as I’m concerned that is exactly how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got together.”

However, others found the premise of the ad a bit confusing.

“But wait, I’m confused…..if I use a spotty network, I could end up in a solid relationship like Gwen and Blake….or I could use tmobile?”

“The only thing that Gwen Stefani/Blake Shelton/T-Mobile Super Bowl ad did was make me NOT upgrade to 5G because it could prevent me from meeting the love of my life..”

Some mistakenly took the ad as T-Mobile’s way of announcing Stefani and Shelton’s break-up.

“I was confused for a second because I thought @TMobile was announcing the break up of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.”

Luckily for the celebrity couple, that couldn’t be further from the truth, as they are still very much in love. Stefani and Shelton started dating in 2015 and got engaged in October of last year. They also spent most of the pandemic quarantining together.

You can watch the amusing ad in the video below.



So yes, it appears that Shelton ended up charming his way into Stefani’s heart – spurs and all.

What do you think of this ad? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to share this with your family and friends!