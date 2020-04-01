Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

Aside from playing and goofing around, this dog has one other thing that she loves doing at doggy day care: snuggling with fluffy dogs during nap time!

Edna the pit bull has been going to the facility ever since she was a puppy, and just like other the other pups, her routine is quite predictable. For the first three or four hours, she’ll play all she wants until she’s tired. And once she’s ready for some downtime, she’ll sleep for the rest of the day.

Since the doggy daycare is packed with canines of all sizes, finding the comfiest napping spot can be a challenge. So, Edna came up with a brilliant solution. As soon as she feels sleepy, she finds the fluffiest pooch at the day care and uses them as her ‘pillow’.

No matter how big or small the dog is, Edna still naps on them just as long as they look comfortable enough to be her sleeping buddy. Adorably, most of the pups don’t seem to mind having the pit bull nap on them!

“All the dogs seem to enjoy the snuggling company. Even the tiny wiener dogs,” Brianna Gottfried, one of Edna’s family members, told The Dodo.

When she was still a puppy, it was easier for Edna to snuggle with other dogs during nap time. She was small back then, and her size allowed her to sleep even on the tail of a bigger dog. But now that she’s grown bigger, Edna refuses to let go of her habit. It appears that she enjoys snuggling so much that she uses her time in doggy day care to do it as often as she could.

When it’s finally time for her to leave the facility at the end of the day, Edna’s owner usually finds her still fast asleep on one of her fluffy friends. Because of that, it takes some effort to wake her up from her slumber to bring her back home.

“When it’s time to go home I always have to peel her off of another dog,” Gottfried said.

The Dodo shared Edna’s story on its official Facebook page last week, and it instantly became a hit. At the time of writing, it has earned 140,000 reactions and 29,000 shares! People couldn’t help but comment on how adorable Edna’s habit was.

“So sweet. Pittie are best snugglers. I think they are chilled as well and like to snuggle into warm to sleep,” one user said.

“I love how thrilled the dogs expressions all are! Like they’re trying to be so patient and supportive of the sleepy pup but c’mon already!” another wrote.

Another user shared a little bit of what she knows about the breed’s history.

“well they were nursery dogs in the past; protective of their humans but cuddle and gentle with little ones; the rich use to put them in the nursery to protect from kidnappers or anyone who would wish harm to the children.”

Secondary to playing, Edna loves to nap; thankfully, her canine friends at the day care are always ready to snuggle with her when she needs a sleeping companion!

