Doggy daycare posts cute photos of sleeping pups and the internet just couldn’t get enough!

Doggy daycare is one of the biggest trends to have taken over the pet industry in the last few years and it’s easy to see why. We live in an extremely fast-paced and career-oriented society, which means that a big chunk of the population is comprised of full-time workers who are unable to tend to their pets all day.

One such business called The Puppy Spring is located in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, and their Instagram page has recently been taking over the web because of the adorable pictures they’ve been posting.

The facility has been regularly sharing adorable pictures of its little puppies during their nap time, and the internet just couldn’t get enough of them!

The doggy daycare takes care of pups who are vaccinated and older than 12 weeks when their owners need someone to care for them for a few hours. Many full-time workers in Korea are too busy to look after their pets the whole day, that’s why facilities like The Puppy Spring are getting more popular in the country.

“There are reservations for 30 dogs each day,” a spokesperson for the daycare told Bored Panda. “We also operate as a play center where children can come in to relax.”

According to The Korea Times, the monthly fee for their services is around USD210 to USD670.

The pooches are free to roam the facility all day and receive lessons that will help train them to identify different smells and teach them obedience. The staff also prepares for them a series of games and exercises to develop their sociability with their four-legged friends.

When all these activities are over, it is natural for the pups to feel slightly drained, hence, the need to nap!

“We get the pups napping from 2 pm to 3:30 pm. The cost of our services varies and depends on a few different factors, including the time dogs spend at the facility.”

While the dogs are sleeping, their certified trainers also get the chance to do the same. But it’s quite challenging for them hit the sack because of how adorable the view is whenever the pups are laying in their beds tucked into their duvets. The sight is so irresistible, that the staff couldn’t help but snap photos of the furry angels while they are napping!

The internet is so grateful for these pictures of the charming furballs. Check out the gallery below to see some of their photos and prepare for an overload of cuteness!