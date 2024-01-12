Company builds luxurious prefab tiny homes with affordable mortgage rates, engineered to withstand hurricanes

In a place where hurricanes and extreme weather events are rising, the need for hurricane-proof prefab tiny homes has never been more crucial.

These compact dwellings offer an emergency lifeline, combining resilience with a quick and efficient construction process.

Let’s delve into the world of Wheelhaus, a nontraditional home builder that’s making waves in this growing market.

Wheelhaus, based in Utah, has carved a niche by creating luxurious prefab tiny homes on wheels, starting at around $150,000.

Founder Jamie Mackay, who has a real estate and RV camps background, established the company in 2006, according to Business Insider.

Inspired by the idea of building homes on platforms similar to tricked-out RVs, Mackay’s vision took root.

The company’s homes serve dual purposes, qualifying as recreational and modular vehicles.

The initial 20 builds for Fireside Resort, a luxury camping site in Wyoming, marked the beginning of Wheelhaus’ success story.

Since then, sales have been soaring, with units flying off the shelves to customers in the US and Canada.

Contrary to expectations, the demand for Wheelhaus homes has remained strong.

Mackay reflects on the consistent growth, mentioning that while he often anticipates a dip in sales due to economic downturns, the reality surprises him each time.

From building around 10 to 15 units annually, the company has experienced a significant surge in interest over the last five years.

In 2023, Wheelhaus is poised to produce between 225 and 250 tiny homes, a testament to the escalating popularity of these compact and resilient living spaces.

One key factor behind Wheelhaus’ success is its commitment to quality control. Mackay believes that, without stringent quality measures, the company could sell even more units.

Their prefab tiny homes are not just aesthetically pleasing; they are designed to withstand hurricane winds and heavy snow loads, making them a safe choice for individuals residing in disaster-prone areas.

The versatility of Wheelhaus homes is another selling point. Beyond traditional living, these prefab tiny homes can serve various purposes—a home gym, office, guest house, or even a short-term vacation home on another property.

With a range of models priced between $149,500 and $174,000, Wheelhaus offers something for everyone.

The 400-square-foot Wedge stands out as their best-selling model, combining functionality with a price point that appeals to many.

Taking a virtual tour of the Wedge reveals a thoughtfully designed living space.

With 17-foot-tall ceilings, ample windows, and a glass sliding door, the tiny home is flooded with natural light.

The living room and kitchen greet you as you enter, equipped with appliances like a refrigerator, freezer, microwave, and dishwasher.

Moving further, you find a bathroom resembling any typical home, a bedroom with enough space for a king bed, and even provisions for a washer and dryer.

For those who need extra sleeping space, a pull-out couch can accommodate up to four people.

Customization options allow buyers to choose the color and flooring that suit their preferences.

While these homes have wheels for mobility, they can also be mounted on a foundation for those who prefer a stationary setup.

However, regardless of the chosen setup, after delivery, the unit needs to be hooked up to utilities, leveled, and finished with a skirt before owners can move in.

Jamie Mackay’s roots in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where his father worked in log cabin construction, instilled in him the value of quality and durability.

This ethos drove him to create Wheelhaus, aiming to provide the same level of quality seen in log cabins but with a modern and green approach.

Today, Wheelhaus’ manufacturing site is in Utah, with plans to expand to the East Coast in the next two years, potentially in Atlanta.

Mackay envisions the future of Wheelhaus as bright, with plans to introduce two larger prefab tiny homes in response to those skeptical about tiny living.

He believes that the tiny home trend is “guaranteed” to continue upward over the next few years.

As the industry grows, a new factory on the East Coast and expanded models could prove to be a lucrative investment for Wheelhaus.

In conclusion, Wheelhaus is not just selling prefab tiny homes; it offers a lifestyle choice combining luxury with resilience.

As hurricanes and extreme weather events become more prevalent, these tiny homes are a testament to innovation and adaptability in adversity.

Whether it’s for emergency preparedness, a unique living space, or a vacation retreat, Wheelhaus has created a haven in the storm, proving that sometimes, big things come in small packages.

Here’s a virtual tour of one of Wheelhause’s prefab tiny homes, the Wedge Caboose: