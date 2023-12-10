When Mom saw her son struggling to pay rent, she bought a backyard tiny home to help him

Moms are always there for their children when things get tricky, helping out with stuff, listening when things get rough, giving a big hug, and even a backyard tiny home if they see their child struggling to pay rent.
Enter the world of Majbritt Rayas, a 46-year-old resident of Austin, Texas, whose maternal instincts kicked into high gear when she witnessed her 20-year-old son, Daniel, grappling with the relentless challenges of paying rent and juggling college classes.
Daniel, determined but financially strained, found himself in a precarious situation—sharing a modest two-bedroom apartment in Cedar Park with three others while working tirelessly on odd jobs to make ends meet, according to Business Insider.
The delicate balance between work and study left little room for him to focus on his educational pursuits.
“I wasn’t really able to make ends meet efficiently,” Daniel confided, “Moving back home was just out of necessity.”
In a poignant display of unwavering parental love, Majbritt decided to take matters into her own hands, setting her sights on providing the essential support her son desperately needed.
Her decision mirrored the financial support she would have offered had Daniel been studying out of state, proving once again that a mother’s love knows no bounds.
For the sum of $14,000, Majbritt purchased a tiny home to be strategically placed in their backyard.
The seed of this idea was planted by a family friend who had a fully completed yet unused tiny home, and seizing the opportunity in August 2021, the Rayases transformed it into a cozy dwelling with the help of Daniel’s grandfather, a skilled carpenter hailing from Denmark.
The initial state of the 256-square-foot space was what Majbritt affectionately termed “a little DIY.”
With dedication and a financial investment of an additional $8,000, Majbritt, along with her husband Stew Kenly, undertook significant renovations.
The goal was to ensure the backyard tiny home was not just habitable but a truly comfortable space for Daniel.
Plumbing and air conditioning were upgraded, and the loft space was extended, resulting in a homey abode featuring a lofted bed, a desk, a kitchenette, and an inviting space to entertain friends.
Although the backyard tiny home lacked a full kitchen, necessitating Daniel to “voyage to the main house” for meal preparation, it provided him with something invaluable—a sanctuary.
The relief was palpable, as he expressed, “I could take a deep breath and just really figure out what I’m doing for myself.”
Acknowledging the importance of giving her son space, Majbritt structured their interactions to include family dinners once a week.
Daniel, appreciative of the tranquility, no longer had to worry about disturbing others when returning late from his restaurant job.
Peering into the future, Majbritt envisioned a new chapter for the backyard tiny home—transforming it into an Airbnb once Daniel embarks on the next phase of his journey.
This vision goes beyond a mere investment; it’s a strategic move aimed at boosting the overall resale value of their property.
In times of hardship, mothers emerge as the silent architects of resilience, creating safe spaces where sons can be authentic, share worries, and feel unconditionally loved.
The bond between a mom and her son is like a unique friendship built on trust, understanding, and the shared experience of navigating life’s adventures together.
Through the good and bad, a mother’s dedication remains steadfast, forging a connection that lasts a lifetime.
The story of Majbritt and Daniel exemplifies the enduring strength and love that characterize the beautiful relationship between a mother and her son—a relationship that transcends the mundane and becomes a beacon of hope and support in the face of life’s challenges.
LYNDA
Saturday 9th of December 2023
I think this was a wonderful idea for all involved. Sadly, if it were ME doing it - people would say I'm "codependent." My daughter was very sick for 16 years & had 7 surgeries. There were SO MANY mistakes made by doctors & nurses, I refused to leave her alone. I took a leave of absence from work & slept on a chair next her bed for six (6) straight months! Those doctors & nurses were SO RUDE to me & kept telling me to go home - but I refused. In the beginning I went home at the end of visiting hours every day! But then things began to go downhill and at one point - my daughter FLAT-LINED. Her 1st surgery was botched & she got Sepsis & Peritonitis & had to be rushed in for an emergency surgery! THEN -after that "emergency surgery" she complained about pain in her left chest & the doctor said, "Oh it's just a muscle." When he said that I got sick to my stomach & wondered why. At that point I was still going home every night to sleep, so I went home to sleep. Around 3AM I heard "Pulmonary Embolism" "Pulmonary Embolism" "Pulmonary Embolism" 3 times pounding in my head. I woke up scared, but I waited until 8AM to call the doctor. I did NOT want him to think I was "crazy" so I didn't tell him about "Pulmonary Embolism." I just said - "Please check her for blood clots" & his VERY ANNOYING answer was - "Oh she's only 17, she doesn't have blood clots." So, I said, "Okay, you're going to think I'm crazy, but..." and then I told him about "Pulmonary Embolism." He agreed to have her checked and ... my only child had not one, but TWO (2) Pulmonary Embolisms in her left lung!! THAT WAS THE LAST STRAW, so I never went home after that. I had her transferred to what I hoped was a better hospital & I refused to leave her there alone, so I slept on the chair for 6 months! That "better hospital" was NOT "better" so I had her moved to a 3rd hospital. I was told I was "Co Dependent" & I was accused of "doctor and hospital shopping!" The 3rd hospital was the best & they got her better within 2 months and she was finally able to go home!! So - if any of those hospital people knew I put a tiny house in the backyard for my daughter - O.M.G! They would swear they were right - I was co-dependent. ANYWAY - I think the mother was right to do what she did and I CHEER her for her decision!!