For $1,200 a month, you can own a Tiny Home that allows residents to live in an eco-friendly village

This tiny home village in Tampa Bay, Florida, is providing an affordable alternative to apartment living.

In 2021, house designer ESCAPE opened a tiny home village in the area. With the recent rise of interest in remote lifestyles due to the pandemic, the units in this village quickly sold out.

“Little did we know we’d experience such demand so quickly,” said ESCAPE founder Dan Dobrowolski. “The opportunity to work remotely, reduce the carbon footprint, and still live in a beautiful home for a fraction of the cost has energized people to consider tiny living.”

Although remote, the village offers easy access to the Tampa Bay region through highway 301. Within walking distance are grocery stores, restaurants, and gyms. Downtown Tampa is 12 miles away while driving to Orlando and Sarasota would take less than an hour.

Designed like a suburban neighborhood, the eco-friendly homes in the village range in size and can accommodate two to four people. Each lot has a manicured lawn, and residents can enjoy a private community, security, and a parking spot.

The village also has its own garbage and recycling village. In the center, there are shared spaces for working and relaxing.

The tiny homes have open floor plans, new appliances, LED lights, USB outlets, windows with excellent insulation, and solar panels, for some. Each house has a 13-foot porch leading to the walkway surrounded by a green lawn. Each home is fully furnished, so you only need to bring yourself and your personal things upon moving.

Millennials and retirees have flocked to this village, including Tim Mastic, a 31-year-old software implementation manager who works remotely, and 82-year-old Judie Clark, who retired after working as a tour bus director for two decades.

Clark moved out of her 1,700-square-foot home into a 400-square feet unit in the village. She said living there allowed her to downsize without negatively affecting her quality of living.

“The upkeep is simple, and everything is sort of at your fingertips,” she said.

The homes can be rented or bought, with monthly costs of around $1,200 on average for both options. After making a down payment, half the cost would go towards paying the residence, while the other is to rent the lot the tiny home is on.

ESCAPE Tampa Bay Village started with ten tiny houses that were quickly occupied. Now, the company plans to expand the neighborhood by adding 23 new lots and calling the new addition ESCAPE Tampa Bay Village The Oaks. It’s currently under construction with new tiny house designs.

In the center is an enormous park, which will be as big as the original village. There will also be houses that offer more seclusion and beautiful palm trees.

However, ESCAPE won’t allow tours or sales until the units are ready, so there will be no pre-selling units or advanced deposits. The date of the grand opening is yet to be determined.

For these new homes, the price will start around $120,000, and monthly rentals will “start at $500 and include parking, garbage, water, septic, landscaping, ground maintenance & private deck.”

The company expects high demand for these homes, so there will be no renting option available at first, but owners will be able to opt for long-term leases.

Click on the video below to learn more about this tiny house village in Florida. Learn more about this Tiny Home village by visiting their website here.

