This couple combined two tiny houses with a huge deck and made it into their dream home

After their first tiny house was destroyed, a couple named Lauren and Patrick worked together to rebuild it into their dream home.

The pair used to live in Kansas City, Missouri but decided to move after craving a change in scenery.

While exploring their options, they stumbled upon the tiny house movement and were instantly attracted to the idea. Lauren and Patrick imagined that living in one would give them the freedom to travel while having a home they could call their own.

Lauren and Patrick set out to build their tiny house and spent around $32,000 on the entire build. They lived in it for about a year and a half, the majority of which was spent traveling.

They eventually purchased a plot of land, and as they were about to drive uphill to their new location, they hit a steep and bumpy road. The trailer then rolled back behind them and fell into a ditch.

Their house was ruined—the cabinets and the stairs had fallen off the wall. Sadly, the house wasn’t livable anymore.

Devastated, Lauren and Patrick kept the home in the back of their yard.

But after a year, the couple gathered the courage to rebuild their tiny house.

Today, their 10-acre property features two tiny houses connected by an expansive 320-square-foot deck. In the summertime, the outdoor deck space serves as an area for entertaining guests and watching movies with a projector.

One of the tiny houses is on a 20-foot-long trailer they bought from Tumbleweed Tiny Homes in Colorado. Both have water, electricity, and a septic system installed.

Lauren and Patrick decided they needed a bit more space for a washer and dryer, so they bought a “mini house” after they started living in the area full-time.

On the backside of the mini house is the utility room, where the well tank, water filtration system, water heater, and breaker box can be found.

The surrounding area of their home is a real treat for nature lovers.

“We love this landscape here. We have had a family of foxes living in a den up there for the last few years since we moved up here, so they’re really fun to watch,” Lauren said.

Inside the tiny house is a huge kitchen area, which takes up about 14 feet of the 20-foot-long trailer. It features a deep sink, custom cabinetry and shelving, a drawer-style dishwasher, subway tile backsplash, two-burner cooktop, and low-profile hood vent.

Above the kitchen is a storage loft which can be accessed via a removable ladder. In the cabinets up there is where they keep their excess kitchen supplies.

One cool feature in the home is the hook-on hammock chairs for sitting back and relaxing.

The sleeping loft can also be accessed through a removable ladder. It features a queen-size bed and a dropdown projector screen that doubles as a blackout curtain.

The bathroom has a regular-sized shower, a sink, and a flush toilet.

The mini house is better insulated and provides more room for Lauren and Patrick to relax.

It has a comfy couch, a mini-fridge, an ice maker, and an extra closet space. They also added a home office set up for Lauren to use when she works from home.

Check out Lauren and Patrick’s dream house in the video below.

