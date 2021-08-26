‘The Rock’ pulls up beside bus and surprises Hollywood sightseers touring his neighborhood

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the most likable figures in the entertainment industry. And why won’t he be?

He is funny, he helps people, and he seems pretty down-to-earth—like he’s someone you could easily approach despite his celebrity status.

Recently, Johnson pulled off yet another act that endeared him even more to his fans.

Over the weekend, the “Jungle Cruise” star was driving around his Los Angeles neighborhood when he saw a tour bus full of sightseeing fans. And he thought, what better way to spend your morning than making some unsuspecting tourists happy?

“Alright this is kind of funny, there’s a tour bus here that always tours through my neighborhood,” said the 49-year-old actor in a video he shared on Instagram.

Johnson then pulled up next to the open-top bus and asked out the window, “Hey you guys know where I can find The Rock?”

The passengers’ jaws dropped, and they began screaming with excitement. Most of them quickly took their phones out to capture the unbelievable moment.

“How you guys doing?” asked Johnson, following it up with a polite, “I’ll wait, don’t worry,” as he noticed some members of the group were still scrambling for their devices.

The Rock gave them a few more moments for photos and videos before driving away.

“You guys have a good trip,” he said as he went on his way. “Thank you, love you too!”

Those fans’ days were made, but it’s not only them who enjoyed the experience.

“Well that was fun, good way to start off my Saturday,” Johnson said.

In the caption alongside the video, Johnson said surprising people and making them happy is one of his favorite things about “fame.”

“Hey you guys know where I can find The Rock?” he wrote. “Love pullin’ up in my pick-up truck beside all these tour buses that tour my neighborhood and surprising the heck outta people!!! One of the cool parts of fame & my job ~ makin’ a few folks happy.”

Johnson started his career as a professional wrestler before landing his first major film role in 2001 in “The Mummy Returns.” Since then, he has become an A-lister in Hollywood, cementing his status as one of the biggest and highest-paid actors in the industry.

The Rock has starred in high-budget action and comedy films, including the “Fast and Furious” franchise, “Hercules,” “Central Intelligence,” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” and “Skyscraper.”

Earlier this year, NBC premiered a sitcom based on his life, titled “Young Rock.” He also stars opposite Emily Blunt in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” which was released in July.

Johnson has also garnered a massive following of 264 million on Instagram, making him the second most-followed person on the platform next to soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Johnson is the perfect example of a celebrity who uses his popularity for good. Those group of tourists was very lucky to have interacted with him, even if it was only for a short while!

Check out how The Rock surprised them in the video below.