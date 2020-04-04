Dwayne Johnson sings ‘Moana’ song to help daughter with hand washing in adorable video

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

On Thursday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, shared an adorable Instagram video of himself teaching his youngest daughter a “Moana”-inspired hand washing technique.

The wrestler turned actor played the voice of Maui, the shape-shifting demigod, in Disney’s 2016 animated film “Moana.” Now, amid the coronavirus outbreak, Johnson is teaching his soon-to-be 2-year-old daughter, Tiana, how to clean her hands the “Maui” way.

Experts say that a person must wash his or her hands for at least 20 seconds to get rid of germs and viruses. There has been a slew of songs promoted to help kids wash their hands for the recommended time, such as the classic “Happy Birthday” sung twice and a new take on “Baby Shark.”

But instead of using these songs, Johnson channeled Maui and washed his daughter’s hand to the tune of “You’re Welcome,” one of the hit songs from “Moana.”

“You can say the ABCs,” the 47-year-old dad says to Tiana, who was sitting on the bathroom counter. “But instead, we sing daddy’s rap portion of ‘You’re Welcome,’ from ‘Moana.'”

And he did just that, much to his little girl’s delight!

“Honestly, kid, I can go on and on,” he sang as Tiana listened eagerly. “I can explain every natural phenomenon. The tide, the grass, the ground, oh. That was Maui just messing around.”

The kid couldn’t help but giggle from time to time, clearly loving this fun hand washing moment with her father.

“I killed an eel. I buried its guts. Sprouted a tree, now you got coconuts. What’s the lesson? What is the take-away? Don’t mess with Maui when he’s on the break-away,” Johnson continued.

As he belted out the song, Johnson rubbed Tiana’s hands clean with soap lather. He kept going on until he got to the perfect opportunity to change a lyric: “The coronavirus has got to go!”

“Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song “You’re Welcome” from MOANA, while I wash her hands,” he wrote in the caption along with the clip. “We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands.”

Fans couldn’t help but swoon over the pair’s candid bonding moment.

” Awww what a lovey video and such a beautiful bond you have with your daughter. My almost 4yr old loves Maui in Moana, and when I showed her the video of you on Graham Norton doing the rap part her eyes lit up, you have certainly won her over. Now she will ask to watch the ‘real’ Maui on YouTube,“ one user commented.

“Oh goodness!! This made me smile. Rock this is why I love you and I love your post and that you are my favorite actor. Moana is my favorite Disney movie when it came out. It’s so beyond adorable. Love you Rock hope you and your family are staying safe and healthy during this time around the world, in our country,” another one wrote.

Watch the video below to see the sweet moment shared by the father-and-daughter duo.

That has got to be one of the cutest hand washing rituals we’ve ever seen!