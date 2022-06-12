Couple who weighed nearly 1,000 lbs combined while on weight loss journey are now half their size

Cassidy Pfaff and Zach Haberman have come a long way in their respective weight loss journey. Over the years, they have tried to lose weight—both individually and together—but their routines always fail.

The turning point in their lives came when Zach had an accident in July 2020.

It all started when they went to an elderly couple’s house to pick up an air conditioning unit they purchased through Facebook Marketplace. Everything was going as planned, but as Zach carried the appliance to their vehicle, he fell down the staircase.

He was rushed to the hospital, but he couldn’t receive the care he needed.

“They were trying to get x-rays and MRIs and stuff but their equipment wouldn’t work on me because of my weight and size and the thickness of the fat on my body,” Zach told Good Morning America.

“So they were calling different zoos in the area to try and see if they could get me in and there was still nothing available.”

It was then that Zach and Cassidy’s determination to lose weight came back. To stick to their routines, they knew they had to figure out a healthy and sustainable way to reach their goals.

“Being overweight basically ran in my family. All sorts of metabolically related disorders run in my family like diabetes and, so, I had always been overweight as a child,” Cassidy said.

The pair restarted their weight loss journey by preparing their own meals, which took some adjustment, especially for Zach, who initially thought he could count on his athleticism more than the nutritional side of the weight loss process.

“I thought that it would be like a 60% exercise thing, 40% diet,” he said. “I think it’s probably more like 80% what you eat and how you eat it and 20% exercise.”

Once Zach and Cassidy found a way to eat healthier and committed to exercising regularly, they finally began to see the results they had long been looking for.

“The biggest thing for us was the sustainability piece,” Cassidy said. “We’ve done everything in a way where we chose to change our lifestyle and … to heal our broken relationships from food when we were kids and adults.”

At the start of their fitness journeys, Zach weighed 682.6 lbs, while Cassidy weighed 317.3 lbs for a combined weight of 999.99 lbs. But after over a year and a half, they managed to lose more than 500 lbs together!

The couple documented their weight loss journey on social media, where they received tremendous support from their friends, family, and followers. But Zach and Cassidy found the most critical support in each other.

“I’m so proud of you. I just hope you understand how much you’ve changed, how much work you’ve done for yourself and for our family, and for our future, and for what we’re going to have. None of it would have been possible if you hadn’t put this effort in,” Cassidy told Zach.

“Everybody can celebrate the highs,” Zach added. “Everybody can get excited about the viral TikTok video that Zach posted, but having Cassidy along for the lows was what was so vital to me. I can confidently say that I would not be where I am if it wasn’t for her.”

Zach and Cassidy’s relationship has been further strengthened through their parallel weight loss journey. And now, the duo is set to tie the knot on October 8, 2022!

According to their Instagram bios, Zach is down 412 lbs, while Cassidy is 100 pounds down and is “striving toward health every day.”

Check out this incredible couple’s story in the video below and follow their fitness journey on their Instagram pages : Cassidy and Zach.

***Did you enjoy our feel-good and positive story? You can help support our site by simply SUBSCRIBING and sharing our stories with your friends and family.