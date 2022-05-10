TikTok influencer raises $200K for Uber driver who helped her after robbery at music festival

TikTok influencer Becca Moore went into Coachella looking to have a night filled with good music and fun. However, things took a turn for the worse when she was robbed of her wallet, phone, and rental keys.

In the now-viral three-minute TikTok video that has garnered over 3.3 million views, Becca, 23, said she thought the guy was hitting on her, but as it turns out, he had other motives—to steal from her.

After the festival held at Indio, Califonia, Becca was left without a ride, money, and means to let her loved ones know of her whereabouts.

Her friend’s hotel called her an Uber so she could get to a local store to buy a new phone. Her driver, Raul Torres, picked her up.

As Becca would later realize, it’s no coincidence that their paths crossed.

Raul of Fresno, California, wasn’t just a regular Uber driver but one who goes the extra mile for anyone in need.

“A normal Uber driver takes you to a place and then drops you off. He insisted on coming in with me and making sure that I was going to have a ride after that,” Becca said.

Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to get a new phone because she didn’t have access to her current plan. Luckily for Becca, she wouldn’t have to deal with this emergency on her own.

Raul took her to the police station to file a report. With the help of the authorities, they were able to locate the Airbnb where the thief was staying.

The police let them inside the room to search for the phone, but they couldn’t find it.

Disappointed, Becca and Raul decided to take a breather from their quest by getting some margaritas paid for by Raul “just because he’s an angel on this Earth,” said his grateful passenger.

While the pair bonded over drinks, Raul shared that his daughter, Mayra, had been battling cancer and going through chemo. That’s why he’s working as an Uber driver.

“He told me all he wants is for his daughter to have a normal end to her senior year, and to be able to go to big events like prom and graduation,” Becca said in another TikTok video.

Raul was also caring for his dad, who also had cancer.

Upon hearing the driver’s story, Becca admired him even more for his decision to give up his entire day to make sure she got home safe.

After finishing their drinks, the pair resumed their search. Raul drove her back to the robber’s Airbnb, where she found her phone sitting on top of the gate. Becca believes the thief abandoned it after realizing the authorities were involved.

Becca got her phone back, but Raul wasn’t done. He also helped her get a rental car so she could drive home.

After eight hours, their quest was finally over.

“Raul ended his Uber shift that morning to spend his day helping me, expecting nothing in return,” she said.

This time, it was Becca’s turn to do something for the Good Samaritan. She asked her 800K TikTok followers to donate to a GoFundMe she set up for Raul. To date, it has raised over $200,000!

“When I was in the car with him it seemed like we were both so focused on my situation. We were only talking about me getting a phone and like things that did not matter. And he completely glazed over the fact that his daughter and his dad were the ones that needed help,” she said.

Sadly, on April 29, Raul’s father succumbed to cancer. With the added funeral expenses, the family needs all the help they can get.

Visit this GoFundMe page to help the Torres family.

Listen to Becca as she tells the story of how Raul helped her.

