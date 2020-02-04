Contestant with two voices sings ‘Time To Say Goodbye’, advances to AGT grand finals

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

Contestant Marcelito Pomoy, the ‘man with two voices’, has made it to the grand finals of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.”

During the semi-finals that aired on Monday night, Pomoy showed off his incredible vocal talent of singing in both the male and female voices. This time, he sang Andrea Bocelli’s 1995 hit, “Con Te Partirò” or “Time to Say Goodbye”. Its second version, sung partly in English, was released the following year and featured Bocelli in a duet with British soprano, Sarah Brightman.

The performance began with Pomoy using his female voice to sing the first verse of the song in Italian before switching to Bocelli’s part in English. The singer wowed spectators once more with his seamless transition of male and female voices. The shifts were executed so smoothly, that one would think that two people were on stage if he listens with his eyes closed!

Pomoy’s jaw-dropping rendition of the song earned him a standing ovation and thunderous cheers from the AGT panel composed of Howie Mandel, Alesha Dixon, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell.

The judges had nothing but glowing comments about Pomoy’s outstanding performance.

“I believe that you have the best shot of winning this whole thing. This is the semifinals; you really raised your game,” Mandel commented.

“The woman in you was just as good as she was the last time. But you as a man, you went up a notch. She tried to stay up with you but she couldn’t,” the Canadian comedian jokingly added, drawing laughter from his co-judge, Dixon, who said that Pomoy made a brilliant song choice.

“It really enabled you to shine. I just love everything about you Marcelito. That was a fabulous performance, well done,” Dixon said.

Klum, meanwhile, admitted that she had been waiting for Pomoy to take the stage because he is her “favorite”.

Cowell, on the other hand, challenged the singer to “take a bigger risk because the surprise is now over.”

Nevertheless, he believes that with his unique gift, Pomoy has a massive career waiting for him after the competition.

Aside from Pomoy, the contestants who made it to the grand finals were Hans, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Alexa Lauenburger, Sandou Trio Russian Bar, and Duo Transcend.

All of them will be competing against the four golden buzzer acts Angelina Jordan, Boogie Storm, V. Unbeatable, and Silhouettes next week.

Pomoy joined the Philippine franchise of America’s Got Talent in 2011 during the show’s second season and bagged the title of grand champion. His first international appearance was on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2018, where he performed ‘The Prayer’ and “Beauty and the Beast” in his signature dual voices.

Watch the video below to see Marcelito Pomoy’s magnificent performance.

With such a talented roster of competitors, the grand finals of America’s Got Talent: The Champions is definitely a must-watch!