Elderly couple brings the house down with energetic boogie-woogie dance routine

For this elderly couple from Durmersheim, Germany, age is really just a number.

Many people think that growing old means having to let go of the activities you used to enjoy, but not Nellia and Dietmar Ehrentraut.

Married in 1970, dancers Nellia, 66, and Dietmar, 72, move like they’re still in their 30s! The pair have been a staple at dance festivals for decades, and even into their golden years, the dynamic duo hasn’t stopped grooving to the music.

During the “Rock That Swing Festival” held in February 2020, Nellia and Dietmar wowed audiences with their energetic dance routine.

In the video footage of their performance, Nellia and Dietmar—donning their vintage attire—can be seen bowing and waving to their audience. The spectators applauded, likely unaware that they’ll be witnessing an unforgettable performance in the next few minutes.

When the music starts, it becomes clear that the elderly couple is about to bring the house down.

Boogie-woogie is a form of swing dance that involves lots of dynamic movement and significant footwork. While people as young as 30 complain of bodily aches, it seems like Nellia and Dietmar luckily don’t experience it based on how they move.

The crowd cheered and applauded as the two executed daring spins and showed off some fancy footwork. They were smiling throughout the performance and just having the best time of their lives on the dance floor.

Rock That Swing shared a video of the couple’s amazing dance routine on their official YouTube channel. At the time of writing, it has been viewed nearly 11 million times!

Thousands of viewers have left comments on the video, expressing their admiration for these two talented dancers.

“I actually WEPT…..for the JOY of seeing this! One of the most beautiful things i have ever seen!”

“They do that just the way a boogie should be done. And she looks so happy and full of life. What an inspiration! I’ll never complain about aches and pains again.”

“God bless them! They are the coolest! Love Rockabilly music and this dancing.”

“Watching this two dance makes me forget everything we are facing in 2020!!!…. Love it!!!”

Nellia and Dietmar absolutely killed it on the dance floor. And the fact that they are still married—and very much in love with each other—just endears audiences more to their performances. They’ve only gotten better with time, and we can only hope that they still have more years of dancing ahead of them.

There aren’t many videos showing this kind of dancing online since it has surpassed its heyday. Still, this video went viral because of the two stars on it. Who knows, maybe the younger generation starts picking up this dance style and facilitates a comeback of the boogie-woogie.

Nellia and Dietmar have grooved their way into the hearts of audiences and netizens who have seen their performance online.

See their energetic dance routine in the video below. We tell you, the smile won’t ever leave your face.

