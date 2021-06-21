‘AGT’ judges can’t sit still while watching taekwondo act Simon called ‘one of the most extraordinary’

‘America’s Got Talent’ judges has seen a lot of performances during their free auditions on the show, but this Taekwondo team sent the judges and audiences on the edge of their seats..

The World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, made up of 22 individuals from South Korea and America, had been invited to perform at the Tokyo Olympics.

However, it was rescheduled for this summer due to COVID-19. This postponement pushed the group to instead audition for the reality competition.

As the team took center-stage, it became clear that they made the right decision as they delivered an astounding display of strength and discipline.

Their jaw-dropping performance featured people flying in the air as they swiftly climbed each other and kicked wooden boards even higher. Team members flipped, spun, and demonstrated various moves in unison.

During the performance, judge Heidi Klum said she had “goosebumps.”

One man then skillfully climbed his team members and kicked four boards held by separate poles in an incredible move. Sofia Vergara couldn’t help but exclaim, “He flew!”

It happened again, with the man kicking even more wooden boards on top of poles.

“I have never seen anything like that in my life,” host Terry Crews commented as he watched the free auditions on the show through the years. The 52-year-old held a wooden board to shield himself from the broken pieces of wood that were flying in all directions.

Another member kicked more boards on the poles but this time, he flipped his body and landed perfectly on his feet.

After showing off more outstanding high-flying kicks, the team unfurled a banner that read, “Peace is more precious than Triumph.”

The judges, who were all visibly blown away by what they had witnessed, gave them a standing ovation after their performance.

Vergara said, “It was perfection to me.”

Howie Mandel said he has “never seen anything like this in my life,” adding that the discipline involved and the message they have was “amazing.”

“I think what you did was one of the most extraordinary things I’ve seen in all the years I’ve been on ‘America’s Got Talent,’” Cowell said.

That’s saying something, considering that Cowell created the series in 2006.

But before the judges could vote on whether to qualify them for the next round, Crews came running from backstage to say something.

“This is not about fighting. It’s about courage. It’s about confidence and respect. And I respect what you guys did out here today like no one else,” he said. “You were not able to make it to the Olympics and get a gold medal, but I am going to give you something golden right now.”

Crews then slammed the coveted golden buzzer, advancing the group to the live shows in Hollywood.

As golden confetti trickled on the stage, the group of athletes embraced each other and jumped up and down with excitement.

“I’d go buy tickets and see that anywhere,” Mandel commented.

In an interview with People, Crews gushed about the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team’s jaw-dropping act.

“I was up close and personal with the shrapnel that flew off the stage and I can tell you the power is real,” said. “I was ducking and dodging the whole time! It was so exhilarating! These guys were flying around 40 feet in the air — I was watching human beings actually fly! I had to push the Golden Buzzer because it was truly Olympic level.”

The judges and audiences who were there that night to witness their performance in person are all so lucky.

Cowell was absolutely right when he said that their act was “one of the most extraordinary things” to ever grace the show during the free auditions.

It wasn’t just a performance but also a demonstration of skill, talent, and discipline. And to top it all off, the group put out a beautiful message of peace toward the end.

Watch the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team’s epic audition on “America’s Got Talent” in the video below.

