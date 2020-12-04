Figure skater’s performance to the classic song ‘Hallelujah’ still moves everyone to tears

In 2010, figure skater Taryn Jurgensen shared a video of one of the most stunning live performances we have ever witnessed. Once the talented dancer entered the rink, and the first chords of “Hallelujah” came on, the audience knew they were in for a spectacular show.

The anatomy of a magnificent dance presentation comprises three main elements: a skillful performer, good music, and loads of passion. When all these factors are met, one is sure to deliver an outstanding, once-in-a-lifetime spectacle.

That’s exactly what Taryn gave viewers during her number at the 2010 Los Angeles Showcase held in Burbank, California. Her brilliant routine, choreographed by Karen Kwan-Oppegard, perfectly matched the rhythm and pace of Leonard Cohen’s classic ballad “Hallelujah” sung by Alexandra Burke.

The young skater, who was only 19 years old at the time, entered the icy stage wearing a sparkly white leotard and a smile on her face. Taryn looked absolutely stunning with her long dark hair styled in a partial updo.

As the first notes of “Hallelujah” blared through the speakers, Taryn went from standing in place to doing half-twists. When Alexandra began singing the song’s lyrics, Taryn begins to unfold like a delicate flower with her dazzling moves.

She was merely halfway through her performance, yet the woman already proved she was a force to be reckoned with!

As the song progressed, Taryn showed off her magnificent moves. She skated backward, glided on one foot, and flawlessly performed a quick twist in the air. She skated so effortlessly on the ice like she was one with it, and that naturalness made the performance even more impressive.

One of the highlights of her dance happened when the music got louder. Around two minutes into the video, Taryn kept one leg parallel to the ground while twirling multiple times. She eventually bends her knee and holds one leg up in the air while still spinning continually.

One would have to be a pro to execute those moves, and seeing how she did everything so easily, Taryn is clearly one.

As the song ended, Taryn slides to the floor as the crowd cheers her on. She then gets up and exits the rink gracefully. With such a breathtaking performance, it’s no surprise that the skater ended up taking home the Funakoshi Trophy that night, which is the biggest award of the show.

Although the video was uploaded 10 years ago on YouTube, it still moves viewers to tears. Here are some of their comments.

“I was entranced. This performance is so beautiful. You truly are incredibly skilled and talented,” one said.

“I could watch this routine so beautifully done over and over again,” another commented.

Others even went through a spiritual experience while watching the dance.

“Although this was 10 yrs ago. Wow… I could feel the presence of God and the heart..passion of this amazing dance,” wrote one fan.

Taryn’s YouTube channel has 58.3K subscribers, and so far, her Hallelujah performance has been viewed almost 25 million times!

This is just one of the many amazing performances that Taryn has done in her career. You can watch more of her showstopping dances on her YouTube channel.

She has skated to many other classic songs such as “Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon and Garfunkel, “You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me” by Cher, “In the Arms of the Angel” by Sarah McLachlan, and more.

Prepare to be mesmerized and watch Taryn Jurgensen’s entire performance of “Hallelujah” in the video below. If you were moved by this skilled figure skater’s dance, don’t forget to share this story with your friends and family.