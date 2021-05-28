This two-year-old toddler with an IQ of 146 is the youngest member of American Mensa

This amazing toddler from Los Angeles has been accepted into Mensa, the world’s largest and oldest high IQ society.

Two-year-old Kashe Quest of Los Angeles, California, has an IQ of 146, whereas the average IQ in America is 100. This feat makes her the youngest member of American Mensa.

Sukhjit Athwal, Kashe’s mother, said they first noticed that she really had a sharp memory. She would pick things up really quickly and was interested in learning. At about 17 or 18 months, Kashe already knew numbers, colors, shapes, and the entire alphabet.

“She’ll wake up on a Saturday and say, ‘I wanna do elements,’ or, ‘I wanna do states,’ so whenever she’s leaning into it, we’re just there to support her,” said her dad Devon Quest.

On the other hand, her pediatrician first noticed something special about Kashe during her 18th-month checkup.

Kashe knows over 50 signs in sign language, can identify all 50 states by their shape and location on the map and can count to 100. She can also identify elements on the periodic table by their symbols.

The sharp-witted toddler began learning to read at 1.5 years old and can now read in full sentences.

Despite her extraordinary intelligence, Kashe is still very much a toddler.

“At the end of the day, she’s in that toddler stage. So she very much is still a normal two-year-old where we have negotiations, we have tantrums, we have everything and it’s different because the way we communicate with her, it has to be different because she’s able to understand just a little bit more,” Sukhjit said.

Sukhjit and Devon let their daughter lead the way and make sure that Kashe can still enjoy her childhood.

“We want to just make sure that she is youthful for as long as she can be,” Sukhjit said.

Sukhjit has a background in education and childhood development and is able to use her knowledge to tailor Kashe’s learning to her passions and interests.

“That’s how we go with her at her pace and her interests and curiosity … ‘Paw Patrol,’ ‘Frozen,’ it just depends on the day,” she said.

Aside from her age, what separates Kashe from most Mensans is that she knows all the words to the song “Let It Go.”

To add to her growing list of milestones, the kid is currently learning Spanish and working on becoming bilingual. But, more importantly, the family is planning her third birthday party happening next month.

In a statement to PEOPLE, executive director of American Mensa Trevor Mitchell had some words to say about the brilliant toddler.

“Kashe is certainly a remarkable addition to American Mensa. We are proud to have her and to be able to help her and her parents with the unique challenges that gifted youth encounter,” he said.

To qualify for Mensa, one must score at least 132 on the Stanford–Binetare IQ test, which is considered in the top 2 percent of the general population.

American Mensa has over 50,000 members, ranging from the ages of 2 to 102. The group includes people from all walks of life—homemakers, engineers, teachers, actors, students, etc.

How amazing it must be to be that smart! Kashe has a bright future ahead of her, and we’re excited to see all the amazing things she will do in the next few years.

