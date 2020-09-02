Shelter dog who’s been in foster care for 1,250 days finally finds his forever home

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

They say home is where the heart is, and it’s no different for dogs like Bowie, a 6-year-old pit bull.

The pup has been in foster care for the last two-and-a-half years, and although his carers have done nothing but make him feel safe and loved, they also wanted the adorable pup to find the family who will be with him for life. And after 1,250 days of waiting, the dog finally found just that!

According to the animal rescue Gateway Pet Guardians, Bowie seemed to understand what was happening when they told him the good news. The pup was visibly excited, wagging his tail and letting out a howl after being told that they already found a forever home for him.

It took Bowie a significant amount of time to get to this point. The dog was born in 2014 under the care of Gateway Pet Guardians and was adopted as a puppy. However, a few years later, his owners returned him to the shelter, and he was placed in foster care.

Earlier this month, the rescue thought they needed to step up and find more effective ways to get Bowie adopted. So, they shared his story on social media, hoping to find someone who would give him a chance.

In a press release, the shelter said that many facilities have animals like Bowie who get looked over through no fault of their own. Brittany Fleming, the rescue’s placement manager, told KMOV: “We need help from the public to help find this guy a home. He’s a great dog who is very well trained and just needs someone to give him a chance.”

“Whoever adopts Bowie is going to inherit a bunch of new friends because he has quite the fan club rooting for him,” she added.

Luckily, their plan worked. The shelter ended up getting over 40 applications to adopt Bowie. Last week, they met with a woman who they determined to be the perfect match for him. And that same woman is now Bowie’s new mom!

The shelter shared footage of Bowie going home to be with his new owner. In the clip, one of the staff members says to him, “You’re getting adopted, you ready?” That’s when Bowie seemed to respond with a “yes” by wagging his tail and howling. The dog just looked so happy!

According to WKYC, the fee associated with adopting Bowie was covered by “one of his fans.” His adopter also received four free sessions of in-home private training and a professional photo shoot.

Congratulations, Bowie! We’re so happy that you found your forever home after a very long wait.

Another pup who can’t hide his excitement after being adopted is this Staffordshire bull terrier from England. One night, Snoop’s owners dumped him on the side of a road along with his bed. The whole cruel act was caught on camera, and the video quickly went viral on social media.

In the distressing footage, the dog is seen chasing after his owners after they drove away. The poor pup looked so anxious after being left alone in the dark.

A man named Laurence Squire came across his story on the news, and he soon became Snoop’s new dad. Luckily, the dog didn’t have to worry about being separated from him for too long because he works from home. And it’s clear that the dog is enjoying his new home because the smile never left his face!

We’re so happy that these dogs ended up finding owners who will never leave them. Share this story to encourage aspiring pet owners to adopt instead of shop.