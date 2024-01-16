Woman creates historic moment as Spain’s first parliamentarian with Down syndrome

Mar Galcerán was appointed Spain’s first parliamentarian with Down syndrome in a historic and inspiring moment.

This achievement is not just a personal triumph but a decisive step towards inclusivity and dismantling barriers that have marginalized individuals with disabilities.

Galcerán’s journey is more than a tale of inspiration; it provides a tangible example of overcoming societal expectations to reach a position of influence.

Encouraging children to dream big is crucial, but witnessing someone like Galcerán achieve their dreams holds a profound impact.

Mar Galcerán’s appointment to the Spanish parliament makes her the country’s first parliamentarian with Down syndrome, according to Inspiremore.

Galcerán entered the political arena at 18, joining the conservative People’s Party (PP).

Over the years, she has diligently worked to make a positive impact, proving herself a viable candidate for parliament.

In May, the PP compiled a list of candidates, ranking Galcerán 20th.

A strategic vacancy created by a former parliamentarian stepping down paved the way for Galcerán to make history.

“It’s unprecedented,” Galcerán emphasizes.

“Society is starting to see that people with Down’s syndrome have a lot to contribute. But it’s a very long road.”

At 45, Galcerán, the first parliamentarian with Down syndrome, acknowledges the support she has received but doesn’t shy away from addressing skepticism, particularly on social media.

She emphasizes that some opinions stem from needing more knowledge about her background.

Galcerán’s inspiring attitude and determination to make positive changes in Spain extend beyond her personal triumph; they serve as a reminder of what is possible for others with disabilities.

“I want to learn how to do it well, for Valencianos, and more importantly, for those of us who have different abilities,” she shares. “I want people to see me as a person, not just for my disability.”

Mar Galcerán’s decades-long battle to ensure inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities reached a pinnacle with her appointment as Spain’s first parliamentarian with Down’s syndrome.

The news of her obtaining a seat in the regional parliament was met with positivity, overcoming barriers, as expressed by the region’s PP leader, Carlos Mazón.

Noteworthy examples include Éléonore Laloux in France (2020) and Fintan Bray in Ireland (2022), per The Guardian.

In Spain, Ángela Bachiller blazed the trail in 2013, becoming the country’s first city councilor with Down’s syndrome.

According to Spain’s Down syndrome federation, Galcerán’s journey into a regional or national parliament is a potential European first.

Agustín Matía Amor of Down España highlights the achievement as a reflection of Galcerán’s decades-long commitment to advancing the status of people with Down’s syndrome.

With over 20 years as a civil servant in Valencia and leadership at Asindown, an organization supporting families with children with Down’s syndrome, Galcerán’s impact extends far beyond her political role.

“It’s both great news and a recognition of her work and the many initiatives she was involved in,” states Matía Amor. “It’s a good example of what is possible.”

Despite a mixed online reaction to her September swearing-in, Mar Galcerán sees her new role as a tremendous responsibility.

Ultimately, Galcerán aspires to use her presence in the regional parliament to challenge lingering prejudices in society, particularly against people with Down’s syndrome.

Mar Galcerán’s appointment as Spain’s first parliamentarian with Down syndrome is a milestone beyond personal achievement.

It symbolizes progress towards inclusivity and shattering preconceived notions about the capabilities of individuals with disabilities.

This triumph should prompt reflection on the need for inclusive environments that offer equal opportunities for everyone, regardless of their abilities.

Galcerán’s journey is a testament to the valuable contributions individuals can make when given the chance to showcase their talents and abilities.

Her story is a cause for celebration. It emphasizes that progress is achieved when diversity is embraced and pathways are created for everyone to pursue their dreams.

Mar Galcerán’s inspiring journey will undoubtedly motivate countless individuals, encouraging them to aspire to positions they might have once deemed unattainable.