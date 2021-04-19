Previously abused and aggressive horse says goodbye to man who refused to give up on him

Animals are inherently good-natured, but they can turn into the most vicious beings when treated with cruelty.

This viciousness shown by abused animals is both a facade and a form of self-preservation. Deep inside, they’re just protecting themselves by revealing their “tough” side.

These creatures don’t want to show any hint of fear because humans might hurt them again. After all, who wouldn’t grow tired of loving unconditionally and receiving nothing but pain in return?

That’s what happened to this horse named Major. The men who previously owned him used a brutal technique to “break” horses. They beat him endlessly and tied his head between two posts, leaving him standing there without food or water for four weeks.

Thankfully, Major survived and was removed from the hands of those wicked men.

When Janna Grapperhaus’s dad, Max, took him home, some people around him weren’t too thrilled about it.

“Janna, you’ve got to convince your daddy to get rid of that horse. It’s gonna kill him!” Janna’s mom told her through the phone.

She was in a state of panic, fearing that the horse would eventually hurt her husband. And she can’t be blamed for thinking that way.

“When dad brought him home, he barreled through five strands of fence within minutes of arriving, and he’d bite and strike at anyone within distance,” Janna wrote in a Facebook post.

But Max refused to give up on the young and vicious stallion.

“My dad never broke him…. he earned his heart. Every single day, for hours and hours dad worked to earn that abused horse’s trust,” she continued.

And after two years of hard work, her father finally earned the fruits of his efforts.

“Love won, and after two full years, Major allowed my dad to ride him. When dad would go out, Major would kiss him on the head over and over. They had a bond that only horse people could ever understand,” Janna described the pair’s relationship.

Unfortunately, Max passed away in October 2020. Although he couldn’t speak, Janna knew how much Major loved him, and like the rest of the family, he was heartbroken too, so they gave him a chance to say goodbye to his best friend one last time.

“It seemed only fitting to let Major say goodbye. This is Major’s last kiss,” Janna said.

Janna shared a photo of the horse and his owner’s last goodbye on Facebook, along with a short story describing their relationship. Many people expressed their condolences and sent their messages of comfort in the comments.

Other horse owner’s shared the bond they have with their horses.

“A horse person understands the precious beautiful bond that man and animal can have when respect of each other is shown. Trust, and kindness form a bond that a horse and his rider can only have,” one commented.

“Breaking my heart. I owned horses my self for most of my life and always got my kisses every morning and evening!” another said.

Major and Max’s story had a bittersweet ending, but it proved that humans can form genuine and loving bonds with animals. Even though they can’t speak, these creatures have their own unique ways of showing affection to their owners.

Janna said Major has a home on their family farm for as long as he lives.

Please share this heartwarming story with your friends and family.