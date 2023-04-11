A big ‘bowl’ a woman keeps under her bed turns out to be a priceless porcelain antique

“Antiques Roadshow” is a popular TV show that features antique collectors and appraisers evaluating items that people bring to the show to determine their worth.

A woman brought a celadon ‘bowl’, claiming that it was a gift from her uncle. She said that her uncle brought the bowl from Japan when he served as a civilian director of the educational troops after the war. The woman estimated that the bowl is at least 80 to 100 years old.

“Celadon is a favorite of mine, as well as a favorite of the Japanese for centuries,” said Richard Cervantes, the Antique Roadshow appraiser.

“There are a number of clues that I would look for to identify exactly what it is and where it came from. The first is the label on this box.”

Upon further inspection, the Cervantes concluded that what the woman thought was a bowl was actually a charger. “It’s an oversized dish that they would have maybe used to serve oranges or as a large, dramatic display piece,” explained the appraiser.

The appraiser noted that the item was actually Chinese in origin and remarked on the long-standing tradition of Japanese collectors acquiring celadon wares.

The appraiser expressed excitement at the discovery of the item’s contents, as the label on the package provided clear information about the piece.

The appraiser emphasized the Japanese legacy of collecting and connoisseurship as contributing factors to the charger’s preservation and discovery.

Cervantes said with approval, “So it’s good to see that the label matches the contents of the box. Sometimes boxes and ceramics are put together that didn’t originally go together. But this is a box clearly made to house this beautiful work of porcelain.”

He went on to say, “The dragon is sublime. The glaze is impeccable. And there are very few signs of age in this. So I wouldn’t blame you or anyone else for looking at it and not really seeing the history. You can see the quality, you can see the beauty in it. But the Yongzheng period is from 1722 to 1735.”

The expert appraiser asked the woman about her estimation of the value of the Celadon charger. The woman responded, stating that it could be worth around $1000, as she has knowledge of contemporary ceramics.

According to the Antique Roadshow appraiser, the current Chinese porcelain market is booming and driven by Chinese tastes.

This particular Celadon charger, which he believes would appeal to a wide range of potential bidders and buyers, could fetch a conservative auction estimate of $80,000 to $120,000 in 2021.

Collectors who are seeking this kind of ceramic would likely be interested in bidding on it.

Upon hearing this, the stunned woman muttered: “Oh, my… You… (laughing) Really?! And it’s under my bed all the time? I feel like crying. (laughs)”

If you’re interested in seeing the appraiser’s reaction and the woman’s stunned expression upon learning the true value of her Celadon charger, you can watch the video of their encounter online.

It’s a fascinating glimpse into the world of antiques and the surprising value that can be hidden in everyday objects. Who knows, maybe you have a treasure under your bed too!