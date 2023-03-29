When newly adopted dog’s elderly owner fell into a ditch she stayed by him while barking for attention

An elderly man’s decision to adopt a dog did him a huge favor as his furry companion saved his life when he fell from a ditch.

Peter Bradley and Debbie Ackers recently adopted a rescue dog from the Dogs Trust in Salisbury. Ruby, a 5-year-old dog, is a mix of German shepherd and Labrador retriever.

Bradley and Ruby were just starting to bond as a family but after five weeks of being adopted, she already proved her loyalty to her new owner.

It all happened when Bradley took Ruby for a walk in Bovington. In the midst of their journey, Bradley fainted due to low blood sugar, causing him to fall into a ditch in woodland.

Luckily, Ruby immediately sprung into action and started barking. Instead of leaving Bradley, she stayed by her owner’s side and kept barking, in hopes of attracting the attention of other hikers.

“I woke up and had no idea where I was or what had happened. I could feel my boots filling up with water but could not find the strength to move,” said Bradley.

“I could hear Ruby barking; she was making sure someone found me; that is a sure thing. Once I found some strength, I tried to climb out, but I could not as the sides were wet.”

After some time, someone came to their location to see what the commotion was all about. People who responded to Ruby’s continuous barking helped Bradley get out of the ditch. “They stuck a branch down and lifted me out,” Bradley said.

Bradley also shared that he was really scared of what could have happened to him as he suffers from low blood pressure and a heart condition.

Thanks to his dog that quickly asked for help and didn’t leave him, he was relieved that he would not be alone again when he was in danger.

When he got home, he fainted again and Ruby stayed by his side. His friend saw the dog lying on his top and he quickly called the paramedics.

“Ruby continued to protect me and let the paramedics assist once she knew they were there to help,” said Bradley.

“I did not want to go to the hospital; so thankfully, the nurses treated me at home instead. With the nurses and Ruby continuing to look after me, I am much better now.”

After rescuing him and showing her complete loyalty, Bradley believes that there’s a special reason why he ended up adopting Ruby.

He is glad that he didn’t hesitate to adopt a dog because now, he is certain that dogs can be humans’ best friends.

“Ruby has bonded with me and Debbie so well, and it feels like she has always been in our lives. We walk her every day and feel safe with her by our side,” Bradley said. “She really is our hero.”

Sarah Abbott of the Dogs Trust was also happy and proud to know that Ruby did a wonderful job for her new family.

“It’s lovely to hear about what all our dogs get up to when they get a home but I think this story really stands out,” she said.

“It’s incredible to know what a dog could do when you rescue them; they might go on to rescue you.”

She shared that there are about 800 dogs across the UK looking for new homes. “We can’t promise that they will all be potential lifesavers but they will be your best friend.”

It might be a little difficult for some people to adopt a dog but as Abbott said, they can both be a best friend and a lifesaver. They can be very loyal and just like humans, they all deserve to be loved and cared for.