This mom just gave birth to her third set of twins — all without the help of fertility drugs

A New York mother recently welcomed her third set of natural twins, making them a huge family of 12!

Kimberly Alarcon, 37, delivered her fraternal twin daughters, Kenzy and Kenzley, before noon on April 25 via her first C-section at Westchester Medical Center.

Women have about 1 in 200,000 chances of having three sets of spontaneous twins, making Kimberly’s case unique.

“Our home is full of love,” she told Today. “We have good days, we have bad days, just like any other family. We just take it one day at a time.”

Kimberly already had three individual kids before becoming pregnant with her first set of twins. Three years later, she had another set.

In 2021, she found out she was expecting triplets but miscarried one of the babies early in her pregnancy, giving birth to twins Kenzy and Kenzley.

Incredibly, she conceived all these twin babies naturally without using any fertility drugs.

Kimberly and her husband, John, also raise one of their nephews, so they have a full house.

Their recent arrival joins siblings Brittney, 17; Sarah, 13; Hunter, 10; Zachary, 6; Zoey, 6; Olivia, 4; Oliver, 4; and King, 3.

Kimberly is no stranger to growing up in a packed household. Her mom had 18 children—10 biological and the rest adopted. She also had friends coming over to their house all the time when she was growing up. Sometimes, they would have 30 kids over at once.

On the other hand, her detective husband grew up with only one brother and always yearned for a big family.

“It’s a handful, but we are grateful,” Kimberly gushed.

Some factors that increase the odds of having twins without fertility drugs include being over 30 years old, a higher BMI, and having a family history of twins on the mother’s side.

“But three sets of twins back-to-back without medication or any intervention is highly unusual,” said Dr. Angela Silber, chief of maternal fetal medicine at Westchester Medical Center. “It’s pretty incredible.”

Kimberly introduced her newborn daughters on Instagram three days later, the day they were scheduled to leave the hospital. In the photo, the adorable twins can be seen fast asleep on a hospital bed, donning matching peach onesies.

“They are our last addition and made our tribe a solid 10,” she wrote. “They were born 4/25/22,’ she wrote. ‘My very first cesarean. They were breached and it was a difficult pregnancy but thank God that we made it.”

Kenzy is older by three minutes and weighed four pounds, 15 ounces when she was born. Her little sister, Kenzley, was a bit heavier at five pounds, nine ounces.

“Kenzy and Kenzley started their journey as a trio but unfortunately, while at the doctor’s office, I miscarried who I believe was my boy Kent,” Kimberly continued in her post’s caption. “God gives us what he knows we can handle, so yes, we will love him and remember him.”

As young as they are, Kimberly said Kenzy and Kenzley are starting to develop their own unique traits.

“So far Kenzy is our milk guzzler,” she said. “She plays no games with her feedings while Kenzley is taking her place as the youngest and baby of our tribe.”

Kimberly also added that Kenzley is “too serious” and their “little spoiled girl” because she loves to be held even while asleep.

“We’re still in awe, that’s all I can say. Where are we gonna fit them?” Kimberly joked. “Just know that my bedroom is crowded.”

Although their home won’t likely get any more packed than it already is, the couple can’t say they won’t have another child in the future.

“I would go for another, but I have to respect her wishes,” John said. “If she says we’re done, I got to respect that.”

Congratulations, Alarcons! You can follow this family on their Instagram page 10andkim.

