Three grandmothers who fear loneliness of self-isolation decide to live together during outbreak

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

Governments all over the world are urging people to stay indoors amid the coronavirus outbreak sweeping across the globe. Staying at home might be an easy task for some, but doing it alone – especially for the elderly – is quite concerning. These three UK pensioners are worried about feeling lonely amid their self-isolation, so they came up with the perfect plan to enjoy this otherwise somber time.

Lifelong friends, Doreen Burns, Dotty Robinson, and Carol Spark, who are all over 70, revealed in an interview with BBC Breakfast that they will be living together in one of their homes after subjecting themselves to a week of isolation. The UK government is anticipated to advise people over 70 to self-quarantine for up to three months to protect themselves from contracting the virus. Knowing that they would be feeling lonely if they stayed in their homes for an extended period, the trio came up with the plan to spend it together.

The friends spoke with presenter Jayne McGubbin and told her they are now in the process of deciding which house they would live in during their time in isolation.

“If we were still fit and well, we would decide which house we go and live in,” Doreen said. “We’ve all got the same amount of rooms, for bedrooms we’re alright.”

Although they had the same number of rooms, each of their homes had something different to offer. Dotty had a lovely back garden which would be perfect for exercising, but Doreen had Netflix, meaning they could binge-watch The Crown together.

Playfully, Dotty added that there will be an abundance of wine in her home, and the women broke out into laughter.

McGubbin shared the video of her chat with the cheery pensioners on Twitter.

“Meet Doreen, Carol & Dotty. Three bezzies who can’t bear to self isolate alone so they’re moving in together. A wee chink of light in the darkness They told me they fear for the young who’ve lost jobs & the only thing they’re stockpiling? Cheap wine,” she captioned her post.

The internet and the viewers of the show instantly fell in love with the three women.

@MicroBizGirl said: ‘This is awesome …. so good to see people not being left on their own and finding ways to support each other. #BetterTogether’

@_curious_one tweeted: ‘They were ace. Stay cheery ladies and go easy on the wine!’

The three women shared that in their decades-long friendship, they had seen each other through divorces and loss. And this time, during a pandemic, it’s going to be no different. Because of the company they have, it’s safe to say that none of them will be feeling lonely over the next few months!

Watch the video below to see Jayne McGubbin’s delightful interview with the trio.