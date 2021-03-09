Kelly Clarkson’s version of Lady Gaga’s ‘Poker Face’ wows viewers

Kelly Clarkson proved once more that she can sing anything in her recent cover of Lady Gaga’s breakthrough 2008 hit, “Poker Face.”

The 38-year-old singer gave audiences a rocked-up version of the pop classic on the February 19 edition of “Kellyoke.”

“I wanna hold ’em like they do in Texas, please,” says the song’s first line. Clarkson, a Fort Worth native, had some fun with this cover, even winking at one point as she flawlessly sang the Lady Gaga hit.

Clarkson’s band amped up the show with some heavy guitar play that perfectly complemented her high-energy rendition. The stage—lit up in a blaze of blinking green and pink lights—also matched the rockish vibe of the performance.

About one minute into the number, Clarkson fires it up further by amplifying the strength of her voice during the chorus.

As usual, viewers were blown away by her cover. Here are some of their reactions.

“She can literally sing anything, and it’s gold!”

“This is by far one of her best covers on the show. Her voice suits rock music so well. I hope she releases another rock album in the future.”

“This song suited her voice so well. Loved it! She really is a vocal chameleon.”

“After all the covers at this point, I’m not even surprised to see Kelly singing poker face. I’m saying nothing will surprise me. She can sing any song and make it sound awesome.”

“Poker Face” is the second single from Lady Gaga’s 2008 debut studio album “The Fame.” The song made it to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 after her previous chart-topping single “Just Dance.”

This isn’t the first time that Clarkson covered Lady Gaga. During a 2019 concert, she performed “Shallow,” an award-winning collaboration of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for their film “A Star Is Born.”

She has also performed other Lady Gaga hits on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” including the hit track “You and I” and “Bad Romance” in one of her earliest “Kellyoke” covers.

For America’s original Idol, no song is too hard to sing. Clarkson’s no-fail renditions have many fans calling for an entire album of “Kellyoke” covers. To be honest, that’s a pretty neat idea!

Clarkson has been dazzling audiences with her numerous “Kellyoke” covers. Here a little trivia on how it all started, as told by Jason Halbert—Clarkson’s musical director—in an interview with Vulture.

“I think because of how she started on Idol, covering so many great songs on the show, when I first started with her, I used to get tons of emails from fans requesting that she cover certain songs.

So I brought her the idea of, “Why don’t we do a fan request every day?” She loved the idea, and I think we’ve been doing it since almost the very beginning. Whenever they were coming up with a concept for the show, that sort of morphed into ‘Kellyoke.'”

Here’s Kelly Clarkson’s electrifying rendition of “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga.

You can catch “The Kelly Clarkson Show” each weekday on NBC.