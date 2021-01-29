Kelly Clarkson wows fans with moving cover of ‘Unchained Melody’ for latest ‘Kellyoke’

The insanely talented Kelly Clarkson is back yet again with another amazing rendition of a classic ballad.

During Thursday’s episode of her daytime talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the singer performed a memorable cover of The Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody.”

And like every “Kellyoke” cover she has ever done, the 38-year-old singer spectacularly pulled off this one. It was so phenomenal that I had goosebumps the entire time I was listening to it.

Kelly stood on a dimly lit stage littered with market string lights to sing a slowed-down version of the song. She nailed every note, perfectly hitting its low and high tones, even that critical falsetto stretch at the end.

“Ohhh, my love, my darling/I’ve hungered for your touch/ A long, lonely time/ And time, goes by so slowly/ And time can do so much,” she croons gently, eyes closed, before belting, “Are you still mine?/ I need your love/ Oooh I really need your love/ God speed your love to me.”

My only complaint is that she didn’t cover the entire song, which I’m sure left most people wanting for more, myself included!

Nonetheless, it was still, hands down, one of her most amazing covers. Oh Kelly, is there any song you can’t sing?

The American Idol champion left viewers in awe after her stunning rendition. Hundreds of fans raved about the latest “Kellyoke” in a YouTube upload of the performance. Here are some of their reactions.

“Absolutely GORGEOUS! Kelly’s voice is like lullabies that you never want to end!!”

“This is a finale performance and Kelly just won. Again.”

“That was beyond words…..technically flawless, dynamic, tasteful, melodic, emotive……..perfection! Kelly can sing the phone book and draw you in.”

“Everything about this was perfect. From her singing to the lights and everything in between.”

I couldn’t agree more with all these comments!

The American singer’s most recent and eighth studio album, “Meaning of Life,” was released by Atlantic Records on October 27, 2017, which saw the singer’s first documented foray into soul and R&B music.

“Unchained Melody” was written by Alex North and Hy Zaret in 1955 for the prison film “Unchained.” This classic has been recorded by famous acts such as U2, Elvis Presley, Roy Hamilton, LeAnn Rimes, and Cyndi Lauper.

It has been recorded over 1,500 times in multiple languages, and that number doesn’t even include live cover versions.

But it was The Righteous Brothers’ 1965 version that stood out above the rest. It became the most recognized take after serving as the soundtrack of the iconic pottery scene in Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze’s blockbuster “Ghost.”

A few months after the movie’s release in July 1990, the song rose to No. 13 on the Billboard 100 in October.

If you’re missing a loved one during the seemingly endless pandemic, then you might want to listen to this “Unchained Melody” cover so you can feel all the feels.

See the performance below and tell us what you think of this latest Kelly Clarkson performance? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to share this story!