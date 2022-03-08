Parents can’t afford to buy teen a dress for prom, so her brother made her one instead

Two years ago, a man from the Philippines did something really sweet for his younger sister on Valentine’s Day. He didn’t give her flowers or chocolates, but he gifted her with something more meaningful—a dress handmade by him!

Maverick Francisco Oyao lives a simple life in the Philippines with his sister Lu Asey and their parents.

When Lu Asey’s announced the date for their upcoming Junior and Senior Prom, the girl felt excited as she had been looking forward to it.

However, they were required to wear a ball gown to the event, which will require plenty of money to rent, let alone purchase.

Maverick knew his parents couldn’t afford either, so he feared that Lu Asey might not be able to attend the much-anticipated occasion.

Maverick, who was 21 years old then, knew how much his sister wanted to participate in the prom, so he took matters into his own hands. Given their financial situation, he knew he had no other choice but to make the dress himself.

Although he had no experience making one, Maverick gladly took up the challenge. He searched for different types of ball dresses on YouTube and Google and was inspired by Michael Cinco’s Spring and Summer collection. So, he started conceptualizing the design of the gown based on it.

Luckily, several individuals offered him financial help so he could buy the materials needed for the project and finish it on schedule.

“I didn’t expect that I can do this on time,” Maverick wrote in a Facebook post. “I even doubted myself if I can do this or not because the concept is different from what is already being done. But God is really good. He did not abandon me.”

The prom’s theme was a winter ball, so Maverick decided to stick to blue and white hues. Maverick wasn’t a designer; he was studying Bachelor of Culture and Arts Education and relied solely on his talent and creativity to create the dress.

Day by day, the gown started to come to life. Maverick wanted it to be a piece that would make his sister the center of attention, so he created a royal blue poofy skirt and accentuated it with white satin ribbons in a criss-cross design. Then, he attached white rose flowers with crystal beads across the dress in a scattered pattern to make it stand out more.

Maverick painted the bodice top in a stunning blue and white ombré pattern. He also added dramatic butterfly sleeves to finish the look.

After a week and a half of hard work, Maverick’s masterpiece was complete—he had successfully made a breathtaking prom dress for his sister from scratch!

The event’s date fell on Valentine’s Day, and Lu Asey proudly posed for photos donning her custom-made dress.

“I will never get tired of supporting you, that’s your brother’s promise to you,” Maverick wrote on Facebook, addressing Lu Asey.

“I hope I make you happy this Valentine’s Day. Even though we didn’t get your wish for the best dress but for me it was the best dress and the best because you are wearing it. Your brother loves you so much.”

Maverick shared the story and pictures of his dressmaking process on social media. He received plenty of praises not only for his impressive skills, but also for his sweet efforts as a big brother.

Many people congratulated him for his incredible talent and creativity.

“I am beyond grateful reading all ur positive comments and compliments guys,” he wrote in the comments.

“Thank you for appreciating my good deeds and thank you for listening and reading my story. I am so happy knowing that I have inspire many people.”

This heartwarming story is such a great example of sibling love! Kudos to Maverick for giving it all just to make his sister happy on her special day.

