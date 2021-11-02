Keanu Reeves surprises his ‘John Wick’ stunt crew with personalized Rolex watches

Keanu Reeves has won legions of fans not only for his superb acting skills but also for his generosity and altruism.

Over the years, we’ve heard many stories about the actor performing acts of kindness—big and small—and it seems he has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

The recipient of Reeves’ most recent kind act was his four-man stunt crew on “John Wick: Chapter 4.” The 57-year-old actor was out to dinner in Paris with the team when he surprised them with personalized Rolex Submariner watches.

Reeves gifted Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo, and Li Qiang with the watches—which retail for a little less than $10,000 each—shortly after wrapping up filming for the upcoming Hollywood action flick. It was his expression of gratitude for all their hard work.

The inside of each timepiece was engraved with a personal note to each individual from Reeves.

Marinas shared a closer look at the watches in his Instagram Stories, saying it was the “best wrap gift ever.” Engraved on the inside of his watch were the words “The John Wick Five” along with Reeves’ personal message, “Jeremy Thank you Keanu JW4 2021.”

Concepcion also shared a snap of his customized Rolex in his Instagram Stories, writing, “Got that new new thank you bro KR.”

This isn’t the first time that Reeves has given generous gifts to his stunt crew. When he filmed the first “Matrix” film, the actor gave his entire team Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He also split his profit-sharing deal for the trilogy with the production’s costume and visual effects departments.

The latter two movies earned over $1.2 billion in box office revenue globally. The exact amount has never been confirmed, but many believe Reeves gave away an estimated $75 million to $100 million.

“Money is the last thing I think about. I could live on what I’ve already made for the next few centuries,” Reeves said about his decision at the time.

Reeves isn’t new to performing heart-melting gestures. In July 2019, during the filming of “Bill and Ted Face the Music,” Reeves spotted a handmade sign on the front lawn of someone’s home in Louisiana, where they were shooting. It read, “You’re breathtaking.”

The message referred to a viral moment in which Reeves uttered the words to the crowd at the E3 video game conference after a fan yelled the phrase at him from the audience.

Upon seeing the sign, Reeves got out of the car to have some fun with it. Kneeling on the grass, the actor wrote, “Stacey, You’re Breathtaking!” along with his signature.

Soon, a Twitter user revealed she was the woman behind the sign, sharing a photo of her and her sons with Reeves to prove it.

“Wow! Yesterday was a dream come true! We knew Keanu Reeves was filming up the street so my son said we need to make a sign that says ‘you’re breathtaking’ so we did! A few cars stopped but then a car stopped and there he was!! He actually stopped! Oh my heavens!” she wrote.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” will hit theaters in May 2022. Luckily, fans of the franchise don’t have to wait too long for the next film. Last year, Lionsgate announced that its fifth sequel will be shot back-to-back with the fourth installment.

“We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theaters Memorial Day weekend 2022. We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 & 5 back to back when Keanu becomes available early next year,” said the studio’s CEO, John Feltheimer, on a 2020 earnings call, according to Deadline.

The John Wick films have been a massive success for the studio, raking in $584.2 million with the first three installments.

We’ll see more of Reeves on the big screen as “The Matrix Resurrections” releases in December.

