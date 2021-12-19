People can’t get enough of Keanu Reeves’ honest reaction to a question about expensive digital arts NFTs

If you’re one of those people who can’t grasp the public’s enthusiasm for NFTs or non-fungible tokens, you’re not alone. As it turns out, Keanu Reeves also doesn’t get the hype over these digital properties.

Basically, an NFT is a digital art file with a certificate of digital ownership that can’t be replicated. However, the truth is that one can easily do so just by right-clicking “Save as.”

Unbelievably, some people are willing to pay millions of dollars just to get a hold of one NFT.

Like a painting—a tangible piece of artwork—you can create a replica of an NFT. But what makes it unique and valuable is that there are only a limited number of originals.

In this modern day and age, even digital assets can now have the type of scarcity that was once only attributed to physical items. It all seems like a manufactured scarcity that allows powerful people to claim ownership over things that, in reality, are shared by the public.

Now, how does Keanu Reeves fit into all this NFT talk?

The first “Matrix” movie in nearly 20 years is scheduled to come out on December 22, 2021, and Reeves has been making media rounds to promote the franchise’s revival.

The 57-year-old actor is also promoting “The Matrix Awakens,” a game created by Unreal Engine 5 and Epic Games.

Reeves and his “Matrix Resurrections” co-star Carrie-Anne Moss sat down for an interview with The Verge when the subject of NFTs came up.

Reporter Alex Heath mentioned that the upcoming Matrix movie has made and sold NFTs for $50 each. So many people were trying to get one for themselves that it crashed the website.

Heath then asked the actors about the notion of “digital scarcity, and things that can’t be copied.”

But before he could finish, Reeves interrupted with, “That are easily reproduced?”

The actor then let out a hysterical “Heeheehee” as if to poke fun at the concept of NFTs.

The actor’s cheeky laughter prompted Heath to push back with, “But they’re not the same.” However, the internet was on Reeves’ side for this one.

As with many of Reeves’ videos, this one quickly went viral and earned plenty of hilarious and even thought-provoking responses. Here are some of our favorite comments.

“NFTs are proof that capitalists will try to restrict the supply of anything to try to make it profitable.”

“BuT iT’s NoT tHe SaMe” It is, actually. When i right click and save an nft, I have experienced the nft in the same way that the “owner” has and i didn’t pay a dime.”

“The purpose of art is to be experienced, not owned. A bunch of bros mistaking art for investment doesn’t change that.”

Many people thought that Reeves’ reaction to the new digital craze was the perfect response, making him even more popular among internet folk.

You can watch Reeves and Anne Moss’ interview with The Verge in the video below. But if you’d like to skip to the part where they talk about NFTs, you can go right ahead to minute 10:24.

