Jennifer Garner LOSES IT over childhood crush Donny Osmond’s sweet surprise for her 50th birthday

Jennifer Garner celebrated her 50th birthday on April 17, but festivities started a few days early when the “13 Going on 30” star received a surprise from her childhood celebrity crush, Donny Osmond.

The actress shared a video clip of the occasion on Instagram. In the footage, she can be seen sitting in a restaurant, looking stunned while watching a personalized video message from Osmond, 64, who was singing her a birthday song.

She had no idea that a few seconds later, she would come face-to-face with her idol.

Before getting the chance to say thank you to the person who made the virtual greeting possible, the pop icon snuck up right behind Garner and sang, “Jennifer! It’s your birthday!”

Blushing and fighting tears, Garner stood up from her seat and hugged Osmond, who brought along a birthday cake that read“13 Going On 50! Love Donny!”

“My first (pre)birthday surprise was a doozy— the one and only, legend in his own time, object of my childhood adoration and devotion— @donnyosmond showed up to knock my purple socks off,” the “Alias” actress wrote in the video’s caption.

The pair’s adorable musical moment continued as the crooner took a seat beside Garner and joined her in an impromptu performance of some of his previous hits, including “Make the World Go Away.”

Garner is grateful to Osmond for taking the time to make her pre-birthday extra special.

“He took an hour and a half of his day to sit with me, sing my favorites, and to give me a master class on how to be a class act,” Garner wrote. “Thank you, Donny.”

She also gave a shoutout to Osmond’s former onstage partner and sister, Marie, and his wife, Debbie.

Osmond shared Garner’s video on his own Instagram page with a message of his own, which included an invitation.

“Surprising fans is one of my favorite things to do, so when I had the opportunity to surprise the lovely @jennifer.garner for her 50th birthday, I was overjoyed,” the singer wrote. “Thanks for letting me celebrate with you! Next time you’re in Vegas, come see me at @harrahsvegas so you can be my special guest on stage.”

The comments on Garner’s post were filled with birthday wishes from fans and her friends in the industry.

“I seriously think this is the best surprise that could ever be! The joy!!!” Rita Wilson said.

“This is unreal,” wrote Gwyneth Paltrow.

If you follow Garner on Instagram, you’d know that her feed is a breath of fresh air. From her hilarious pretend cooking shows to her sharing suggestions of how people can give back to the community, it’s clear that Garner is the kind person you’d want to be friends with.

The cute interaction between Osmand and Garner shows that even famous actresses are just like us regular people, who grew up crushing on certain celebrities.

The “Donny & Marie” show was a staple throughout America during the late 1970s. Back then, Osmond was a famous teen heartthrob who had throngs of adoring female fans around the world, including, apparently, Garner.

Garner enjoyed a rather normal childhood in West Virginia. She is a middle child of working parents who took the family to church on Sundays. She also attended ballet class, and when she decided to become an actress, she had to work as a waitress to get by.

Happy birthday, Jennifer Garner! We’re so glad to see you celebrate your 50th with so much happiness. Indeed, this was a childhood dream fulfilled.

See how the surprise played out in the video below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

***Did you enjoy our feel-good and positive story? You can help support our site by simply SUBSCRIBING and sharing our stories with your friends and family.