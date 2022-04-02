Young girl’s adorable friendship with Publix worker goes viral and inspires mom to start charity

An unlikely yet adorable friendship between a Publix grocer and a young girl has gone viral, inspiring millions to embrace life’s beautiful moments and thank their positive influences.

Rachel Smith has been going to the same Publix store in Fort Myers, Florida, since before her daughter Fiona, now six years old, came into the picture.

Every Saturday, she goes there with her family and notes that “there was always such a culture of kindness.”

When Fiona started joining her during those weekend trips, the girl met one of her favorite people there—Gilnet the grocer—who Fiona affectionately calls “High Five.”

“From the moment I first brought her to the store, Gilnet was always excited to see her. I noticed her beginning to recognize him, and then eventually going out of her way to look for him,” Rachel told Good Morning America.

“One of their first interactions was him trying to teach her a high five,” she added. “For a while, she couldn’t pick it up. But then one day, she figured it out. Then she started referring to him as ‘High Five.’ We’d show up at the store, and she’d sputter out an excited, ‘hi fi’ and tear off looking for him.”

Their special bond continued to flourish over the years, and the two shared many happy encounters. Both look forward to their weekly meet-ups and high fives.

Rachel said that Gilnet’s presence in her family’s life is “nothing short of a gift.”

“He’s reliably been someone who greeted her with an emphatic smile and made her feel loved and welcomed, even in the most unlikely of places: a produce section of a supermarket,” she told Southern Living.

On Fiona’s third birthday on March 8, 2019, Gilnet pulled off a major surprise for his little friend. He bought her a gift and delivered it to the family’s address on her birthday weekend, explaining that he hoped he wasn’t “overstepping.”

“[Fiona] eagerly ripped it open and realized it was her very first bicycle. She loved it so much and wanted to say thanks to him by giving him some pictures of her riding it,” Rachel recalled.

Fiona and her mom visited Gilnet at the store to deliver a thank-you card and a big hug to express their gratitude.

When COVID hit, Rachel said they had to take a break from their regular visits. Gilnet also transferred stores during that time.

Fortunately, Rachel was able to track down his new location, allowing the two dear friends to reunite after two long years!

“Do you remember me?” Gilnet asked Fiona. “Yeah, oh my, I miss you!”

Rachel, a social media analyst, also shared a throwback video on TikTok and Instagram of Fiona visiting Gilnet to thank him for the bike. It quickly went viral, prompting her followers to ask how they could give back to the Publix employee for his kindness.

In response, Rachel set up a GoFundMe for Gilnet, writing on the page: “I’d love to give something tangible back to him for the joy he’s given my daughter her whole life.”

As of writing, the $5,000 goal has already been surpassed by over $1,300.

Rachel is most thankful to Gilnet for being such a positive role model for Fiona.

“To have adults in her life who lead by example: showing joy, spreading kindness, and modeling compassion, has allowed her to continue to develop into a kind and caring child,” she said.

Her daughter’s friendship with Gilnet also inspired Rachel to build a small charity called “Who’s Your High Five?” where individuals can submit stories about the people who’ve “positively impacted” their lives.

“It doesn’t matter your political affiliation. It doesn’t matter your religion, your age, none of that matter. The grand equalizer is that people just love kindness,” Rachel said.

Learn more about this adorable friendship in the video below.

