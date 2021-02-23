This glass-domed train will take you on a delightful trip across the scenic Southwest in luxury

Several luxurious new locomotives are reviving the charm of old-school train travel, with the latest entry coming from Rocky Mountaineer.

This family-owned Canadian outfit has unveiled a glass-domed train that will bring passengers across the scenic Southwest in luxury, which marks Rocky Mountaineer’s first train tour in the United States this summer. The Rockies to the Red Rocks journey, is set to start in August 2021.

The spacious glass-domed cars allow passengers to fully appreciate the spectacular scenery while onboard, making them forget their worries for the day.

From the moment you enter this luxurious train, the hosts make sure your journey is pleasant, and you will relish every moment of your trip. The custom-designed glass-dome coaches provide you with panoramic views.

Step into the outdoor viewing area or stay in your comfortable reclining seat with ample legroom. It’s just pure luxury throughout your trip.

Experience northern hospitality while the train hosts refill your wine glass and share stories. They can also accommodate special requests making your onboard experience delightful and memorable as you marvel at the majestic scenery outside.

Rocky Mountaineer’s management team is committed to delivering world-class service to passengers while prioritizing their health and safety. There’s absolutely no need to worry about anything. Guests can stay comfortable while enjoying a safe journey of pure bliss and wonder.

The United States route, dubbed the “Rockies to the Red Rocks,” is scheduled to open in August 2021, with plans for 40 departures beginning August 15 until October 23, 2021. A two-day trip starts at $1,250 per person, including a one-night luxury hotel stay.

Rocky Mountaineer offers two levels of service. You can choose from either SilverLeaf and GoldLeaf. Both come with friendly hosts, gourmet breakfasts, lunches, snacks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, complimentary luggage delivery to your overnight hotels, and amazing views. Choose between excellent and extraordinary; you can’t go wrong.

The “Rockies to the Red Rocks” route took several years to plan. This route will take passengers to the region where train travel began. The two-day tour follows a historic rail route from Denver, Colorado, to Moab, Utah, and offers spectacular vistas.

Get ready to experience the magnificent scenery and be delighted at the sight of national parks and other beautiful things you will see along the way. Think vast canyons, mesmerizing deserts, and pinnacles of weathered rock.

The trip consists of an overnight stay in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, a blissful town renowned for its unmatched Rocky Mountain vistas and soothing hot springs, making it the perfect place to calm your senses and clear your mind.

If you prefer a Canadian tour, Rocky Mountaineer also offers three rail routes traversing Vancouver and Jasper, Lake Louise, and Banff’s Canadian Rockies towns.

After immersing in the glorious scenery, passengers will be treated to five-star service and the very best local meal for dinner, plus access to the lounge car to enjoy curated cocktails.

Rocky Mountaineer’s tour passengers are taken along striking vistas by daytime then brought to beautiful hotels at each destination by night for a restful slumber. You can really get the best of both worlds with Rocky Mountaineer’s glass-domed luxury train tour packages.

Watch the short video below to learn more about traveling in a glass-domed train through the western Canadian: