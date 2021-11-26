Dwayne Johnson surprises Navy vet with his personal custom truck as a special holiday gift 

Dwayne Johnson recently surprised a fan whose story moved him with an early Christmas present before Thanksgiving.

The “Red Notice” actor, 49, posted a heartwarming video on his Instagram showing how he surprised Navy veteran Oscar Rodriguez by giving him his custom Ford F-150 Raptor.

Johnson invited fans to a special theater screening of his new film “Red Notice” and wanted to do “something cool” for all of them. Moviegoers enjoyed free concessions and ice cream as they watched the flick.

The Rock said he also wanted to do something “massive” and “unforgettable” for one fan. His original idea was to give away the Porsche Taycan he drove in the movie, but the carmaker refused.

So, Johnson decided to do one better by giving away his personal custom truck, which he calls his “baby.”

“I gathered as much information as I could about everyone in the audience and ultimately, Oscar’s story moved me,” he wrote on Instagram.

Rodriguez is the definition of a good human being. The personal trainer takes care of his 75-year-old mom; he’s a leader at his church; he provides support and meals to women victimized by domestic violence, and; he’s a humble Navy veteran.

In the video, Johnson is seen making an unscheduled appearance at the screening, much to his fans’ delight. He then talked about Rodriguez and invited him to come down to the front with him.

“Your story really moved me because I hear that you’re a personal trainer, you’re always keeping it positive and motivational and optimistic,” Johnson told Rodriguez as the moviegoers looked on.

Rodriguez answered, “I’m just speechless. I’m so glad to meet you, I feel so encouraged right now, so uplifted. I’m encouraged by your motivation. I follow you on Instagram, I listen to your words. You inspire me. And yeah, let’s do it. Let’s change the world, one person, at a time.”

Johnson then invited Rodriguez outside to show him something—a card that he wrote addressed to “Oscar.”

Rodriguez had no idea that the letter’s message would change his life. He took the card out and read it aloud. It said, “Thank you for your service, brother. Enjoy your new truck.”

When it dawned on Rodriguez, he dropped to the ground beside the vehicle and began to sob.

“What the heck is happening?” he exclaimed. Overcome with emotion, Rodriguez jumped up and hugged Johnson.

“I thought this was your truck, bro!” Rodriguez told the actor, who replied, “It is my truck! Now it’s your truck!”

Rodriguez then FaceTimed his girlfriend to show her who he was hanging out with.

Toward the end of the video, the new owner of the Ford F-150 Raptor is seen driving off with his new ride. But before he did, Rodriguez told Johnson, “It’s just love, bro.” And it truly was.

“[It was] just an honor for me to give a little bit of joy to someone who deserves a lot more than just my truck,” Johnson said as he reflected on the moment, before jokingly adding that he needed to figure out how to get home because he doesn’t have a ride.

Rodriguez later shared the same video and a photo of him standing in front of the truck on his Instagram.

“I have no words to express how blessed and grateful I am !! Again no words only scripture,” he wrote before quoting the Bible, “With my whole heart, with my whole life, and with my innermost being, I bow in wonder and love before you, the holy God! Yahweh, you are my soul’s celebration. How could I ever forget the miracles of kindness you’ve done for me?” ‭‭Psalms‬ ‭103:1-2‬ ‭TPT‬‬.”

We were smiling throughout this video, and we’re sure you will, too! See how the special surprise played out in the video below.

