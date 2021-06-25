Daughter’s funny tweets go viral and helps this Michigan dad land his dream job at Costco

There are many employees looking for work after being laid-off due to COVID-19. And this man from Michigan named Jeff is one of them.

He had been unemployed for a year after working as a materials coordinator for a local hospital for the past decade. Unfortunately, the hospital initiated mass layoffs last April after facing a budget deficit from the pandemic.

Jeff, who had worked all his life, told his daughter, Rebecca Mix, that he wanted to work on his feet and work “somewhere that appreciates me until I can retire.”

The thought of working for UPS and FedEx also seemed ideal to him because he’d get to move around. However, he had grown up 15 minutes away from his local Costco and had heard that the store treats its employees well.

Rebecca knew what she had to do and promised her dad that they would apply that night. She planned to help him out with his résumé and create a new email to replace the Yahoo one he’s had since before she was born.

But before she got to do that, Rebecca thought of sharing funny tweets about her dad’s job-hunting situation.

Her first tweet said: “my dad has been laid off due to covid and now that he’s vaccinated he’s itching to go back to work, so i told him i’d help him with his resume. i asked him where he wants to work, and he said, SO earnestly, ‘costco seems like a nice place’ i’m gonna cry lol.”

Rebecca, a young-adult author, added that her father “is a very nice man who will work obnoxiously & is painfully helpful.”

She also shared a photo of Jeff wearing oven mitts, smiling as he showed off his freshly-made nachos.

“He is but a constantly cheerful man, extremely good at making nachos, who merely dreams of working for costco,” the proud daughter wrote.

Rebecca knew that Costco wasn’t on Twitter, but she took her chances and hoped that someone who had connections to the retail store would see it.

Two weeks later, Rebecca had an update for her 20.7K Twitter followers. A Costco store manager had messaged her on Facebook about her dad.

The manager said their CEO was made aware of her tweet and that he emailed several Michigan stores to suggest that they bring Jeff in for an interview.

“What is your Dad’s name? Has he filled out an application on our website? That would be the first necessary step for a possible interview. I look forward to hearing from you regarding this,” the note read in part.

Thankfully, both of Jeff’s interviews went well. Her dad texted her to say thank you, along with a picture of his new Costco badge. He was hired part-time!

Rebecca updated her followers about this great news by sharing a photo of her dad’s Costco Wholesale employee badge on Twitter. The post was flooded with congratulatory messages.

Rebecca also gave a shout-out to the president and CEO of Costco.

“craig jelinek if u see this i have no idea how u found my tweets but congrats on hiring my dad he’s the best thanks!!!!!” Rebecca wrote. “also my dad already tried to convince me to sign up for a costco membership lol. man hasn’t even started yet. what have i done.”

Rebecca is so proud of her dad that she even changed her Twitter name to “rebecca mix, proud daughter of a costco employee.”

During Jeff’s break on his first day, he called Rebecca to let her know that it had gone well. He told her that he liked his co-workers and that he was excited to be working on his feet again.

By the end of his first shift during a store tour, a bakery employee said he wondered when Costco will hire the “Twitter guy.”

And to his delight, Jeff got to say: “I am the Twitter guy.”

Congratulations, Jeff, on getting your dream job!

