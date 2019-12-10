Chick-fil-A manager jumps into action to help veteran with a flat tire

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

Great customer service is more than just serving the customers and keeping them satisfied. It is also going out of your way to help customers in need, even after they have received or consumed their order.

This idea of customer service was definitely in the head and heart of Chick-fil-A manager, Daryl Howard when he went out of his way to help a veteran with a flat tire. “Mr. Lee” is a 96-year-old World War II veteran who is also a regular customer at the restaurant where Howard works.

One morning, Mr. Lee came to the restaurant not to order a meal but to seek help with his flat tire. He hardly made it to the restaurant as he was shaking and helpless. Howard heard Mr. Lee talking to the employees about the flat tire so he immediately ran towards the old man’s car and offered help.

Another manager at the restaurant, Rudy Somoza, said that Howard was busy taking orders that morning but he did not hesitate to help Mr. Lee. Touched by the heart-warming moment, Samoza took a photo of Mr. Lee and Howard while fixing the car.

It took Howard only 15 minutes to replace the bad tire and Mr. Lee was so thankful for the manager’s kindness. He was able to continue his day with joy and gratefulness.

According to Somoza, Howard enjoys helping people and since he started working at the restaurant in 2007, he has shown enormous kindness and compassion not only to the customers and his co-workers but to anyone who needs help.

Mr. Lee, on the one hand, has been their customer for 15 years and even celebrates his birthday at Chick-fil-A.

“We are grateful for team members like Daryl Howard who genuinely care about the customers and communities they serve, and for restaurant operators who create an environment where team members are empowered to go above-and-beyond to meet guests’ needs,” a representative of the restaurant said.

Considering this great customer service story, it is not surprising that Chick-fil-A was recognized as “America’s Favorite Fast-Food Restaurant” for four consecutive years.

A lot of customers praise the restaurant for its excellent customer service. In fact, stories about employees helping out customers are all over social media. Some customers shared the same experience as Mr. Lee’s, saying how an employee helped them change their bad tire despite the hot weather and without any hesitation.

Truly, a simple act of kindness goes a long way. It can also be contagious so the next time you see a person in need, offer some help without asking for anything in return.

Watch this video and see how Howard extended his help to WWII veteran, Mr. Lee:

