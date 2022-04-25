Confused dad sees 2 daughters onstage at ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ and ends up giving emotional audition

After his mom secretly entered him in the show, a Britain’s Got Talent audience member gave an impromptu audition that left the audience in tears.

Nick Edwards thought he was going for a day out with his wife without the kids after his sister-in-law surprised them with free tickets to Britain’s Got Talent.

But while he sat in the audience, Nick, a property manager, was surprised to see his daughters, Callie, 4, and Savannah, 3, with their grandmother, Tracey.

As it turns out, his mom secretly entered him in the competition because she knew he would have never done it himself.

“You’re joking. That’s my mum, you’re joking,” Nick was heard saying as his family appeared onstage.

Nick was given around 45 minutes to warm up before coming up the stage to perform before judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and David Walliams.

“They gave me my guitar my family brought down on the day, they [producers] said this is the song we want you to sing because we’d seen it on your Instagram,” Nick recalled.

The 35-year-old dad explained to the judges that he had “lost a lot of confidence” in himself over the years, so he stopped singing in public.

“Hopefully I’ll keep the nerves and crying away while I do this,” said a reluctant Nick.

Nick then performed Ernie Halter’s song, “Daddy’s Little Girl,” which he sang to his daughters. He gave such a beautiful rendition of the song that the judges were left “in bits.”

Host Declan Donnelly, who has a three-year-old daughter, couldn’t help but become emotional during the moving performance. After wiping his tears away, Declan turned to the camera and jokingly insisted: “I’m fine!”

“It was so sweet, you have a lovely voice,” Simon commented, while David confirmed that he had “4004 yeses.”

In an appearance on the British talk show “This Morning,” Nick said he was “in tears the whole day pretty much” after his surprise audition.

“If I go out I’ve got two options here, I either go out and try to own it or I come out and it all crumbles… the whole thing just went so quickly,” he recalled.

“I do remember playing and in a way my fingers started to get a bit jelly, I remember thinking ‘This is going to be a big moment for you.’ I don’t want to stuff it up.”

As beautiful as the moment was, many viewers doubted its authenticity because Nick had a microphone on even before he was called onstage.

But Britain’s Got Talent quickly dismissed these allegations and offered an explanation.

“We loved welcoming back our BGT viewers back last night after a year away. To report or allude to anything being staged or contrived regarding Nick’s audition would be false and incorrect,” a spokesperson said.

According to the show, when Nick entered the Palladium auditorium during the auditions, he was approached to be part of the show’s “gogglebox” audience. They mic’d him up to capture his reactions throughout the day as he sat in the audience.

“He was totally unsuspecting. We did this so we could mic him up without him suspecting a thing,” they added.

Nick said the entire experience had been an “emotional overload” but “amazing.”

“I feel this opportunity on Britain’s Got Talent has definitely given me the confidence that I’d lost and that’s why it was also so emotional, because I previously lacked the acceptance that I needed to move forward,” he said.

Nick started performing at the young age of six in church choirs. By 15, he started writing his own songs and performing in bands with friends and as a solo artist at local pubs and venues.

However, after becoming a dad to his son Jack at 25 years old, he “lost touch with music” because his priorities had changed. But after his audition for Britain’s Got Talent, Nick said that his passion for music had been reignited.

We wish you luck on your journey, Nick! Watch his emotional performance in the video below.

