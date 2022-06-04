Couple lives in an ultra-spacious tiny home with a loft where even tall people can stand up

If you’re looking for an ultra-spacious tiny house design, this modern, off-the-grid, and open concept home in New Zealand is a perfect inspiration.

Angus and his partner, Kate, purchased their tiny home nine months ago and moved it onto a stunning elevated section offering panoramic views. Since then, they have been living their dream life.

Angus initially became interested in the tiny house movement after he started transporting them around New Zealand for clients. After realizing it would be a perfect fit for him, he bought one of his own.

He has since established his business, Tiny Towing Solutions, and has been moving between 30 to 50 houses a month.

The 33x10x14 ft house is set about 250 meters above sea level, where they get good sun and are treated to gorgeous, expansive views.

Out the back are shipping containers that hold Angus’ five-kilowatt solar kit. The home also has a mudroom and an incredible deck space.

Once you step inside the home, you’ll be surprised to discover the spacious feel it gives, which can be attributed to the extra height and full-size ceiling in the dining room area.

The dining area has a table that goes from a full person to a two-person one if they need more room.

The kitchen features counters with a bamboo top finish, a gas hob, a gas oven, plenty of cupboard space, a microwave, and bench seats where Angus and Kate can sit and eat while enjoying the view outside.

The lounge space upstairs is a cozy area with a couch, fluffy pillows, and flat-screen television. Angus and Kate love spending their time here watching movies and relaxing.

Another great thing about the lounge area is that people, including tall individuals, can fully stand up in it and slump on the couch without having to duck.

Upstairs on the opposite side of the home is the sleeping loft, which has a large bed, storage space, and lots of windows that get the air blowing around the room.

Like everything else in the house, the bathroom is super spacious and features a full-size shower, a flushing toilet, a vanity, and lots of storage.

Another really nice feature is the full-length window that allows light to come in during the day and further opens up the space.

Although they’re basically in the middle of nowhere, Angus and Kate don’t run short on fun activities in their location.

If they want to go horse riding, they can just go outside and catch the five horses hanging around the property. Angus also owns a side-by-side, which he drives on the 4×4 track close to their home.

“We had a big house before this so we had a lot of stuff, and at the time you think you need all that,” Angus said. “But when you actually move into the tiny house and you start being a bit more particular on what you need, you learn pretty quickly that you don’t need so much clutter, and you can sort of declutter your life moving into a tiny house.”

One thing that Angus loves most about this tiny house is coming home to something so “comfortable and cozy and warm.”

Indeed, Angus and Kate have built themselves quite a paradise. Check out the video below to take a tour of their amazing abode.

