Brendan Fraser has emotional reaction to fan thanking him for making her childhood ‘awesome’

Brendan Fraser has always been one of Hollywood’s most beloved comedy and action stars. He rose to fame in the late 90s and 2000s behind blockbusters such as “George of the Jungle,” “Looney Tunes: Back in Action,” “The Mummy,” and the Oscar-winning movie “Crash.”

However, a series of unfortunate events compelled Fraser to step away from the spotlight in the early 2000s.

Within a decade, he went through a divorce with the wife of his three kids, suffered severe injuries from the stunts he performed throughout his career, and underwent surgeries on his knee and vocal cords. In 2016, his mom passed away.

These difficulties caused Fraser to go into a deep depression that further pushed his career into oblivion.

But over the last few years, the actor has been gradually making his way into our screens. Fraser is currently seen in the HBO Max action series “Doom Patrol” and has upcoming roles in films by two A-list directors: Martine Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.”

Last week, Fraser attended the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo (Calgary Expo), an annual fan convention held at Stampede Park in Calgary, Alberta, where he met fans.

During the event, he did a Q&A with fans who were especially curious about some of the stranger films he has starred in, namely “Encino Man,” “George of the Jungle,” “Bedazzled,” and “Monkeybone.”

The 53-year-old actor also signed autographs at the expo, which led to a heartwarming interaction with two fans.

A TikTok user with the handle “imani.goulet” shared a video of her encounter with Fraser last week, and it went viral with millions of views to date.

During the exchange, Fraser signs a Funko doll of Rick O’Connell, his character in “The Mummy” franchise. The actor read her name, and Imani was surprised that he said it right the first time because people often get it wrong.

The two went on to bond over a common problem—their unique names.

“I’ve had a lifetime of people mispronouncing my name. I know what it feels like,” Fraser tells the two women.

As the pair leave the table, Imani’s companion says something that clearly tugs at Fraser’s heartstrings.

“Thank you for making my childhood awesome,” she says. “And mine too, you’ve been so nice!” Imani chimes in.

The star responded to their touching comments with pursed lips and a fist bump. Afterward, Imani and Fraser had a photo op, and Imani said the actor “winked” at him after she said thank you for the picture.

“Everyone always says to never meet your heroes, I met mine and we almost burst into tears talking to each other. Thank you for everything Brendan!” Imani wrote in the viral video’s caption.

Even though Fraser has enjoyed fame for decades, he still loves it when fans express their appreciation—as proven in this video. That down-to-earth personality and sincerity have encouraged many people to support him as he rebuilds his career over the last few years.

Months ago, Fraser went viral for his reaction to learning that the internet was “rooting” for him.

In a virtual meet-and-greet with a TikToker named Lindley, Fraser turned emotional after hearing her say that he has a solid fanbase who are excited to see him acting again.

“You’ve got this. You’ve got this,” Lindley assures him after the actor admitted he was “nervous.” “Just know that the internet is so behind you. We’re so supportive. There are so many people out there who love you, and we’re rooting for you. And we can’t wait to see what you do next.”

At this, Fraser sits back and smiles, tipping the cowboy hat he’s wearing with a grateful look on his face. “Shucks, ma’am” was all he was able to say in return, but those two words carried a lot of emotion.

