Brendan Fraser fought back tears during interview after learning internet fanbase is rooting for him

If there’s one Hollywood comeback we’ve all been waiting for, it’s Brendan Fraser’s.

“The Mummy” actor has been getting plenty of love online after news of his casting in a Martin Scorsese film recently came out. Footage of his heartwarming response after being told how much the internet loves him has been going viral on TikTok.

Fraser will star in a Western crime drama, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” appearing alongside other Hollywood greats like Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Fans had been rooting for his return to the spotlight after taking a hiatus from acting in 2004. Since the announcement, the actor’s name has been trending, with fans everywhere expressing their support for his comeback.

Fraser recently had a video chat with a TikToker named Lindley, who purchased a virtual meet-and-greet with him through GalaxyCon Live. The actor came ready with a red rose and a hat change for their meeting, and the two went on to talk about his role in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Explaining that he is currently filming in Oklahoma, Fraser is clearly thrilled about working on such an important project with A-list stars.

“I’m going to work with Scorsese and Leo and Bob DeNiro,” he told Lindley.

The latter congratulated him for the “exciting” news, and Fraser added, “Thank you, I think I might be sick! A little anxious. I mean, it’s going to be fun, but I’m like [pretended to chew fingernails].”

Lindley, who dressed up as Evie from “The Mummy” for the event, encouraged the actor and told him he has a solid fanbase excited to see him acting in new projects.

“You’ve got this. You’ve got this,” she said. “Just know that the internet is so behind you. We’re so supportive. There are so many people out there who love you, and we’re rooting for you. And we can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Fraser sits back, smiles, and takes a sip of water, seemingly taking in all of what she just said. Emotional, he tipped the cowboy hat he’s wearing in gratitude and says, “Shucks, ma’am.”

By the end of their conversation, Lindley concluded that Fraser is the “purest of souls,” as she wrote in her caption when she shared the video of their meeting on Instagram.

“Thank you @galaxyconlive for making this dream come true. THE MUMMY has been such a huge part of my life, so being able to meet Brendan Fraser is a memory I will treasure forever,” Lindley writes about her experience.

The video of the pair’s conversation has since been viewed over 2.2 million times on TikTok.

Fraser was a staple on the big screen during the 1990s and 2000s, starring in leading roles and cementing his status as a Hollywood heartthrob. Although he showed up in some movies and shows during his hiatus, it seemed like he was never quite himself. And he wasn’t.

The star experienced a string of challenges in his personal and professional life. He went through a messy divorce, the death of his mother, and several medical procedures—a laminectomy, a partial knee replacement, surgery on compressed spinal pads, and vocal cord repairs—after being injured from years of doing stunt work, and a sexual assault that left him traumatized.

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” which will also star Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone, doesn’t yet have an official release date.

Meanwhile, Fraser is also set to star in the upcoming Darren Aronofsky movie” The Whale.” You can also catch him in Steven Soderbergh’s “No Sudden Move” on HBO Max.

Let’s hope those roles keep coming for this beloved actor. He’s going to make a lot of people really happy!

Watch Brendan Fraser’s adorable reaction in the video below.