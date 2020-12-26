Baby Yoda tree topper becomes newest decoration trend this Christmas season

2020 has definitely been a strange year. It’s a year when we learned to accept and adapt to changes as they come.

And it looks like the same could be said for this year’s Christmas decorations. Many households are now ditching the traditional golden star Christmas tree topper and replacing it with one of TV’s most beloved fictional characters: Baby Yoda!

Since appearing in the Disney + Star Wars series “The Mandalorian,” the character took the world by storm as Baby Yoda merchandise started popping up here and there. And now that the holidays are upon us, Star Wars fans thought of another way to jump into the Baby Yoda fever.

As seen in numerous social media posts, it seems like the adorable little guy is now America’s favorite Christmas tree topper.

The trend entered the mainstream when TikTok user Elizabeth Round shared a clip of her Baby Yoda Christmas tree topper reaching for a hanging silver bauble, a reference to the famous scene where the character is reaching for his favorite toy in the ship.

In an interview with BuzzFeed, Round shared how she got the idea of using Grogu (Baby Yoda’s real name as revealed in season 2) as their Christmas tree topper for this year.

“I was in the toy aisle looking for Christmas presents and saw this perfectly scaled Grogu for a tree topper,” she said. “I had just decorated our tree that afternoon, and that night at dinner I made the family announcement that we had a new tree topper this year. My 10-year-old son was definitely on board, and my husband was the one who suggested we hover a small ornament near it as Grogu’s favorite part of the ship.”

Elizabeth almost didn’t share her video of “The Child” Christmas tree topper. However, she thought later on that it might cheer some folks up, especially during a time when every tiny bit of happiness matters.

Turns out, Round wasn’t the only one who brought a bit of “the force” into their homes for the holidays. The trend is now all over social media, with many people sharing their own Christmas tree topped with a Baby Yoda action figure.

“I knew people would get a kick out of it, but I was not expecting so many people to do their own,” Elizabeth said.

Twitter user @taylorjane was inspired by Elizabeth’s video and decided to do a similar version. The only difference is that her Baby Yoda is reaching for multiple red and gold baubles.

Some people had Grogu clutching ornaments…

…while others decked theirs out with festive Christmas accessories such as antlers and hats.

If you’re planning to follow in Elizabeth’s footsteps, she shared some tips on how she got the toy to stay in place. First, she punched a hole into the bottom of the action figure to make sure it can balance on the tree properly. She then used a fishing line to secure the silver bauble on her ceiling to make it look like the character was using “the force.”

Do you have your own Baby Yoda-themed decorations at home? We’d love to see them; share your photos in the comments!