Young boy gifts Baby Yoda doll to firefighters, now they bring the toy with them on duty

A sweet little boy recently brought the “force” to firefighters battling the wildfires in Oregon.

When five-year-old Carver learned about the fires devastating his home state, he told his grandmother, Sasha Tinning, that he wanted to do something for the brave heroes fighting the blazes.

So when Tinning heard about a donation drive for firefighters in the Molalla and Colton areas, she and Carver went out to shop for groceries and other essentials that they might need.

While they were at the store, the boy spotted something interesting in the toy aisle – a Baby Yoda doll.

Baby Yoda, also known as “The Child” or “The Force” in the Disney + original series “Star Wars: The Mandalorian,” is a character that took the internet by storm last year because of his adorable appearance. This charming character is small, yet he has big ears and huge doe eyes.

Although Carver would have loved to have Baby Yoda for himself, he thought the firefighters needed it more than he did. So, he decided to donate the doll instead!

He sent it off with the groceries that his grandma brought along with a sweet note.

“Thank you, firefighters,” the note read. “Here is a friend for you, in case you get lonely <3 Love, Carver.”

A few days later, Tyler Eubanks, who’s in charge of the donation drive, told Tinning how much the firefighters adored Baby Yoda.

“These firefighters are putting their lives on the line,” he told CNN. “To have a little bit of sunshine during such a dark time, I think that’s really special for them. He (Baby Yoda) is also just cute as the dickens.”

In fact, they love the doll so much that they take him with them on every mission! The firefighters even created a Facebook page named “Baby yoda fights fires” to document all his travels and show Carver and the internet how much of a big help Baby Yoda has been.

The page, which has almost 27K followers to date, is filled with adorable photos of Baby Yoda with the brave frontline workers in various states. It’s clear from the huge smiles on their faces that the doll is a real source of joy!

“These firefighters are away from their children, their loved ones. This is a little pal that brings a bit of normalcy to a crazy time,” Tinning said.

Kudos to Carver for making these heroes smile! May the force be with all of them.

Another team of Oregon firefighters has been battling the Lionshead Fire near Detroit. However, they didn’t have Baby Yoda to help them, so they came up with their own way of cheering themselves up!

Lying down on an ash-filled street, these men decided to end their 14-hour long workday by singing “Take Me Out To The Fire Line,” a play on the official anthem of North American baseball “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”

“Take me out to the fire, take me out to the line. Bring me some sawyers and hazel hose. I don’t care if I ever get home,” they sang. “Root, root, root for the red crew. You know we want the most days. For it’s 1, 2, 3 tool types out at the old fire line.”

The 20-person firefighting crew was clearly exhausted, but they still had it in them to sing their hearts out and end the day on a cheerful note. Although they were bone-weary, they didn’t let the fatigue bring their spirits down. They are truly strong men who deserve our recognition and support!

