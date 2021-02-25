Hundreds of Amish men move barn using only their hands in an impressive show of teamwork

We bet you’ve never seen teamwork like this one.

On a chilly March morning in Ohio, roughly 250 Amish men gathered for a special mission: to move a barn from one place to another.

Since 1808, the Amish have been moving to Ohio from their original settlements in Pennsylvania, making the state home to the country’s highest Amish congregations.

A major facet of being Amish is cooperation, so while a video of hundreds of Amish men moving a barn is awe-inspiring, it shouldn’t come as a surprise.

These men turned out at 9 in the morning in northern Knox County on March 9, 2019, to help Joseph Hochstetler move his enormous barn 150 feet away into a more convenient location.

The Amish typically don’t use equipment with electricity, so they did all this work manually. And it was truly a sight to behold!

As men spread out on all four sides of the barn, they slowly lift the structure to prepare for the move. The most interesting part is seeing the men steadily moving it from one end of the farm to another.

When viewed from afar, only the men’s legs are seen sticking out from the bottom of the barn. At one point, the men continue to move the structure, but it is lowered toward the ground, making it appear as if the shed was moving on its own.

Some adult Amish women and children in the community looked on as the men turn the barn 90 degrees before finally setting it down to its new place near a stack of logs.

Indeed, there is strength in numbers. The 250 strong men accomplished the task in less than five minutes!

Someone from Mount Vernon news was at the location to record the rarely seen event. In the video, a narrator says it’s a pole barn the men are moving. These are different from the standard timber-framed farms in that they are much lighter.

Even so, moving a structure as big as this still requires help from friends – in this case, hundreds of them!

Farming is an important aspect of Amish life, and this community prefers to close itself off from the outside world’s influence. They don’t subscribe to new technologies, which is one reason they perform manual labor such as this one.

It’s not uncommon for the Amish to do this kind of work, but seeing their level of coordination and cooperation while doing it is still impressive.

Aside from the incredible feat of strength, the video has gone viral because it perfectly demonstrated how tight-knit the Amish community is. It’s amazing to see how these people have preserved their own way of life in a modern world that is often divided. They are truly thriving in the 21st century.

The Amish have been building their own homes, growing their own food, and making their own clothes since time immemorial. They also place a premium on family closeness and are committed to helping others, even strangers. These two things are central to Amish communities.

Of course, not all Amish are the same. There are hundreds of different types of societies around the United States. Some of them are even accepting of more modern technology.

But the value they place on cooperation and brotherhood are two things that are present in all Amish populations, and it is such a beautiful thing to witness.

Being Amish means that you’ll never have to do anything alone because you’ll always have the help of your neighbors.

Check out the impressive footage of 250 men moving the Hochstetler barn in the video below.

Please share this story with your friends and family.