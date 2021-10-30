Adorable toddler’s potty talk has daddy crying from laughter, gives internet all the giggles

Aside from getting energetic kids into bed, potty training can be one of the most challenging tasks of early parenthood. Every kid is different, which means they learn at varied paces, too.

Some children figure out how to transition from diapers into underwear straight away, while others require plenty of help and guidance.

And speaking of potty training, this father and son duo makes it look so much fun. Dad Greg DeVito and his son, two-year-old Matty, went viral in 2019 for their hilarious and heartwarming potty training session video.

Matty’s mom, Dani DeVito, was recording Matty and Greg’s conversation in the bathroom. The cute toddler is seen sitting on the potty-training toilet with his onesie pulled up to his chest, striped socks covering his dainty feet. His dad was sitting on the bathroom floor in front of him.

As they were chatting, Matty suddenly broke out into a funny, gravelly, and slightly-Southern accent, which neither Greg nor Dani had heard from him before.

“I didn’t poop. I peed!” the little guy said triumphantly.

Greg was taken aback by the change in Matty’s voice and the character he’s suddenly taken on.

“Wait, you didn’t poop?” he asked.

“No, I peed,” the toddler insisted.

“I thought you pooped, too.”

And comes the weird voice again…

“I didn’t poop, I peed.”

Greg was trying to contain his laughter so hard that he started to cry. The sweet boy sees his tears and is alarmed.

“Is sad daddy?” he asked while tilting his head sideways to get a closer look at his dad’s face.

“No I’m not. I’m trying so hard not to laugh I’m crying. It’s funny. You’re a funny guy,” Greg assured him.

Matty then reached out to him for a hug, which Greg said was incredibly heartwarming.

“It makes me feel like I’m doing my job as a parent,” he said. “One of the things that I really, truly want to accomplish is to raise a kid who is compassionate and caring and takes others’ feelings and concerns into account.”

And just to make sure he understood it clearly, he asked once again: “Did you poop?”

Matty answers with that weird voice once more, causing Greg to crack up all over again.

The duo then high-fived while giggling together. Neither Dani and Greg taught him how to do that voice, but they’re glad they were able to capture the moment.

“It was a one-time thing and he was probably saying it for about two minutes before I even got my phone out,” Dani recalled. “We don’t know where the voice came from. We have no idea. He’s just a goofy kid. He says it all the time now because he’s randomly seen the video with us, but it’s not a normal occurrence by any stretch of the imagination.”

The hilarious video even reached celebrities like Kristen Bell and Alyssa Milano, who shared the bathroom clip on social media.

Luckily, Matty has no clue that he has become an overnight internet celebrity. He’s just focused on completing his potty training and making his parents laugh with his comical acts.

“(Matt) has no clue. I tried to tell him that Anna from ‘Frozen’ thinks he’s funny, and he just agreed that he was funny. He’s a funny kid. We’ve got friends and family sort of spread out all over the place, so we use Facebook just like every other parent does, just to share our kid with the world, but we definitely never expected anything close to this happening,” Dani said.

To date, Matty’s video has garnered a whopping 31 million views on Facebook and 39.4 million views on YouTube! This guy has surely made a lot of people happy with his antics.

By now, we’re pretty sure this sweet toddler is already potty-trained. But if you need some laughs, here’s a look back on Matty’s giggle-inducing potty training session with his dad. Watch it in the video below.

