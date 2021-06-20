Newborn baby who went viral after greeting her dad with a big smile is now an adorable toddler

When Antonella was born in August 2019, her parents—Flávio Dantas and Tarsila Batista—were overwhelmed with joy.

But even when Antonella was still in the womb, Flávio and Tarsila always made sure to let her know how loved she is.

Flávio often spoke to his unborn baby every single day, telling her nothing but sweet things.

“He always told her that he loved her so much,” Tarsila told Brazilian magazine SoNoticiaBoa. “‘Good morning’ when I went to work. He said ‘I’ll always be there,’ [and] kept stroking my belly.”

And every time her husband did that, something incredible happens.

“Amazingly it always seemed, at the same time every day, she started to move,” Tarsila added.

As it turns out, Flávio’s habit of talking to Antonella in the womb paid off. After she was born at Marcilio Dias Naval Hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Antonella already showed just how deeply bonded she is with her father.

As the medical staff handed the newborn over to her parents for their first embrace, Flávio leaned in close to say “hello” to his precious girl. He repeated the same words he had been telling her every day, but this time, Antonella responded.

When the baby heard her dad’s voice for the very first time, she broke out into the biggest and sweetest smile!

Hearing her father’s familiar voice now that she’s outside filled her heart with so much happiness that she just couldn’t help but show it.

“They put her on top of me, sleeping, and as soon as he spoke to her, Antonella opened her eyes and smiled,” Tarsila recalled of the beautiful moment.

Flávio, the ecstatic new dad, described his love for Antonella as “too big to fit inside his chest.”

And Tarsila couldn’t agree more. She considers Antonella’s arrival as “a gift sent by my Lord.”

And from the looks of it, Antonella seems to feel the same way about her parents. Luckily for us, the photo of the trio smiling at each other was captured by a nurse.

The couple eventually posted the picture on their Instagram page and captioned it: “Quando vi minha família pela primeira vez,” which translates to “When I first saw my family” in English.

Tarsila also shared their adorable family picture on Facebook and wrote in the caption: “And it’s that moment that we forget all the pain and focus on the most sincere smile of all. Born my princess.”

According to Mayo Clinic, babies can start processing sound 16 weeks after conception. At 26 weeks, a baby in the womb will noticeably react to external noises, explaining why Antonella moved every time she heard her dad’s voice. Babies can also be soothed by the sound of their parents’ voices.

Flávio treasures the special bond that he shares with his child.

“I thought I knew what a feeling of true love was,” he said. “Until, I looked at that most sincere smile in the world. It was [there] that I could be sure what love is.”

Tarsila is as in love with Antonella as her partner. Posting a photo of herself with her baby, she wrote: “If wealth were measured in words I would sum it up in one: you. My rare jewel cut by the hands of God.”

Making this story more remarkable is Antonella’s birth date—August 11, 2019—which happens to be Father’s Day in Brazil.

Antonella is now a toddler and looks adorable as ever. Looking at her pictures on Instagram, it seems like she has grown up to be a true daddy’s girl!

The bond between this dad and his daughter is so precious to see. This Father’s Day, remember to let your dads know how much you love them.

Happy Father’s Day to all the mighty dads out there!