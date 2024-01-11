A couple gives a tour of the beautiful granny flat they converted from a run-down garage

Turning an old garage into a beautiful granny flat isn’t just about fixing walls and floors – it’s a journey of transforming a forgotten space into something amazing.

Watching this garage go from neglected to modern is like witnessing magic.

The careful choice of materials, smart design, and hard work make it a beautiful living space.

In a cool video by Caitlin Bigelow from Maxable Space, you see Becca and Anthony Ayon transform their garage into a fully functional, beautiful granny flat, and the change is mind-blowing!

Becca and Anthony initially wanted to build a beautiful granny flat or an accessory dwelling unit (ADU), and their garage seemed perfect.

People usually create ADUs for extra income or to house a family; for this couple, it was a smart investment.

Their garage was a mess, but experts assured them it was fixable.

The result? A stylish 370-square-foot space, perfect for a chic and simple lifestyle.

One cool thing Caitlin points out is the fancy glass doors.

They cost a lot, but they make the home look amazing and perfectly connect indoor and outdoor spaces.

Inside, you’d never guess this snug living room used to be a garage. The bedroom is calm, fitting a spacious bed for two.

Becca’s design skills make the space look bigger with clever vertical lines.

The beautiful granny flat’s tiny kitchen is this home’s heart. It’s small but well-equipped, with scaled-down appliances.

The vibrant tiles add personality, making it a lovely place to cook.

The bathroom is stylish, too, with bold-colored tiles and a unique shower drainage system.

Water flows through cuts in the tiles – pretty clever!

Becca and Anthony plan to live in their new ADU and rent out their main home.

Their goal is to pay off their property in 15 years, achieving financial freedom.

Living tiny might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but this unit could change some minds.

It’s not just about looks – there’s something special about turning an unused space into something useful.

Beyond the aesthetics, there’s a real sense of accomplishment in solving challenges like zoning rules and structural issues.

This project isn’t just about making a space pretty; it’s about overcoming obstacles and making smart choices.

And it’s not just good for the homeowners – repurposing an old structure is great for the community, too.

It’s a sustainable and responsible way to make a neighborhood look better and work better.

Transforming an old garage into a beautiful granny flat is more than construction.

It’s about appreciating beauty, improving function, solving problems, and making the community proud.

It’s a fulfilling experience that taps into our deep desire to create and enhance our spaces.

Maxable Space has been helping homeowners turn their garages into livable spaces, and it turns out it’s one of the most cost-effective ways to create a second rentable unit on your property.

Maxable Space has been a guiding light for countless homeowners embarking on the exciting journey of garage conversions.

Transforming your garage is more than just a DIY project – it’s about creating a space that feels like a genuine extension of your home.

Maxable Space offers free tools, resources, and design ideas on its website. If you’re intrigued by turning your garage into a cozy living space, you’re in for a treat.

Maxable Space is a treasure trove of valuable resources that can help you every step of the way. From planning and design to execution, we’ve got you covered.

And the best part? These resources are free.

Turning your garage into a beautiful granny flat is not just a trend – it’s a smart and cost-effective way to maximize the potential of your property.

Watch the video below for a virtual tour of the old garage turned into a beautiful granny flat!