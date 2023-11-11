Nestled among indigenous communities, dwelling amidst their simplicity and authenticity can be a humbling experience.

It prompts contemplation of the values and priorities of our contemporary society.

The indigenous way of life serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of sustainable and harmonious coexistence with nature and one another.

It’s in these communities that one can truly learn, grow, and be inspired by the resilient spirit and enduring wisdom embedded in their cultures.

Enter Geoffrey, the proud owner of a French tiny house named “Laaban Mini Abita.”

His transformative journey in Colombia, where he immersed himself in the humble abode of indigenous people, sparked a paradigm shift.

Returning to France with a renewed perspective, Geoffrey was determined to create a sustainable and respectful living space.

His mission? To make the ethos of the tiny house movement more accessible to others.

“Laaban Mini Abita” is a testament to clever design, seamlessly transforming a small space into an incredibly functional and inviting environment.

Clad in lightweight Polonia wood, it exudes the charm of an old rustic cabin.

Measuring a modest 6 meters in length, 2.5 meters in width, and 4.3 meters in height, this tiny house is not just connected to Geoffrey’s home but also connected to a profound ethos.

Geoffrey’s commitment to reusing materials is reflected in every nook and cranny.

The kitchen is a showcase of resourcefulness, where an old table finds new life as a worktop, and an antique pan serves as a unique sink.

Storage solutions seamlessly blend functionality with aesthetics, creating a space that is both practical and visually appealing.

The bathroom, a testament to efficiency, features compostable toilets cleverly concealed within what appears to be a beautiful bench.

A wide wooden shower adds a touch of comfort, creating a harmonious blend of function and form.

In the living room, versatility reigns supreme. Foldable furniture and clever storage solutions emphasize the adaptability of the space.

Large windows establish a connection with the outdoors, bringing in an abundance of natural light and creating an open and spacious atmosphere.

Geoffrey’s bedroom, a sacred cocoon designed for ultimate comfort, offers a unique view of the stars through a large window.

A water tap above the bed eliminates the need for nighttime trips to the kitchen, while an inclined wall serves a dual purpose, providing comfort for reading and concealing ample hidden storage.

Reflecting on a year spent within the confines of “Laaban Mini Abita,” Geoffrey acknowledges the intense construction process that shaped not only the physical dwelling but also his personal growth.

Costing around $20,000, a result of partnerships and reused materials, this French tiny house became a space for transformation.

Enduring the winter in a camper van, Geoffrey and his friend Oton poured their energy into the project, cultivating not only a living space but also meaningful friendships and relationships.

Geoffrey’s journey transcends the physical act of constructing a dwelling.

His commitment to sharing knowledge resulted in files and a guidebook, providing valuable insights for aspiring tiny house builders.

“Laaban Mini Abita” stands not merely as a structure but as a living testament to Geoffrey’s philosophy—a sanctuary built in alignment with one’s values and shared with others.

More than functional and beautiful, this French tiny house embodies the essence of sustainable living and personal growth, proving that a home is not just a place to live but a canvas for self-discovery and connection.

Geoffrey’s French tiny house becomes a living example of how a dwelling can harmoniously blend functionality, sustainability, and personal expression.

Overall, this French tiny house is not just a structure but a transformative journey toward a more intentional and fulfilling way of life.

